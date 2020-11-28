The best Cyber Monday PS4 deals 2020

We've gathered all the best Cyber Monday PS4 deals in one place, so you can save money on a new PS4 Pro or PS4 Slim. These discounts are for Sony's cheaper consoles and, while they have been available for several years now, stock of the PS4 is still quite scarce as shoppers hunt for the newer PS5.

We're hoping retailers have saved some PS4 consoles for their Cyber Monday deals, as both the Pro and Slim are still some of the most wished for gifts on Holiday lists in 2020. There are loads of PS4 games to be had on the cheap as well.

We've added the best Cyber Monday PS4 deals on consoles and bundles at the top, with PS4 games and accessories below. While stock sells out quickly for all things PlayStation at the moment, there are loads of big discounts on games, controllers, and accessories, so if you already have a PS4 under your TV, now is the time to get more stuff to accompany it.

PS4 discounts are always a highlight of the Cyber Monday deals event, which tends to focus on tech and gaming. While you might be able to get PlayStation tech and games cheap in the run-up to the Holidays, we'd recommend buying now, because prices don't tend to get much cheaper outside of this extended weekend.

Black Friday PS4 deals — sales available now

PS4 console deals

PS4 Pro Limited Edition TLOU2: now $569

This is a limited edition console of 2000 units, and usually retails for $599. Crucially, though, it's in stock, unlike regular PS4 Pro consoles, so if you absolutely must have a PS4 today, this is a good option. It comes with a copy of The Last of Us 2 and a stylish design. View Deal

PS4 Slim Spider-Man bundle: $443 @ Walmart

This PS4 is notable by the fact that it's available. Frankly, $443 is terrible value for a PS4 Slim console, but at least this one has a game, and it's in stock. View Deal

PS4 Slim (1TB) Only on Playstation Bundle: $504 at Amazon

With God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn and The Last of Us Remastered, this PS4 bundle will make sure you get the best of the PlayStation experience in one convenient package.View Deal

UK PS4 console deals

PS4 Slim (500 GB): £249 at Argos

The basic PS4 model can be bought at a good price from Argos, but the retailer warns it has limited stock. Get yours while you still can, if you still can - it's all dependent on your postcode.View Deal

PS4 Slim (500GB) with FIFA 21 and Watch Dogs Legion: £319 at Game

PS4 stock is flying off the shelves, but this bundle is still in stock and comes with two of the year's biggest releases - FIFA 21 and Watch Dogs Legion.View Deal

PS4 software deals (U.S.)

Watch Dogs Legion: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Ubisoft's ambitious new open world adventure lets you take control of literally anyone in a massive sci-fi take on London. It's $30 off and can be upgraded to the PS5 version for free.View Deal

Cyberpunk 2077: was $59 now $49.94 @ Amazon

This futuristic open-world RPG is one of the most anticipated games of the decade, and can be pre-ordered for $10 off right now. It'll work on PS4 on day one, with a special PS5 upgrade patch coming for free at a later date.View Deal

NBA 2K20: was $59 now $21.99 @ Best Buy

NBA 2K20's enhanced MyCareer mode packs a star-studded cast including Idris Elba, Rosario Dawson. And for the first time, all 12 WNBA teams and over 140 players are in the game and ready to run in Play Now and Season modes.View Deal

Spider-Man Game of The Year Edition: was $40 now $20 @ Amazon

With the three-part "The City That Never Sleeps" DLC bundled in, this is the most complete Spider-Man experience on the PS4 that you can get.View Deal

PS4 software deals (U.K.)

Watch Dogs Legion: was £52, now £37 @ Argos

Take back the streets of London from an aggressive private security force and unscrupulous criminals by recruiting any of the city's inhabitants and fighting back with high tech gadgets.View Deal

Final Fantasy VII Remake: was £50, now £30 @ Currys

A full overhaul of the most beloved Final Fantasy game tells the same story but with a new combat system and hugely improved graphics.View Deal

Dark Souls Trilogy: was £47, now £37 @ Amazon

The notoriously unforgiving action RPG series is collected into a single package, featuring remastered graphics and all DLC content included.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition: was £60, now £14 @ Amazon

This already enormous RPG is bundled with all of the downloadable content that came after release. You'll be hard-pressed to find another game that offers so much fun for so little money.View Deal

Minecraft: Dungeons - Hero Edition: was £25, now £15 @ Argos

A spin-off title from the popular sandbox game, here you're delving into the deepest parts of the earth to find treasure and beat up familiar bad guys, all with the same blocky style as the original game.View Deal

Tekken 7: was £17, now £10 @ Argos

The latest installment of the 3D fighting franchise offers an unbelievable number of moves to master and put to use in intense one-on-one bouts either against the computer or online, including some special guest characters from other franchises.View Deal

Lego Marvel SuperHeroes 2: was £23.99 now £14.99 @ Very

Save the brick-based universe with all your favorite heroes and villains from the all-conquering MCU franchise, either by yourself or with up to four players locally.View Deal

FIFA 21: was £49, now £33 @ Amazon

The newest game in the immensely popular football sim franchise builds on its predecessors with smarter players, an enhanced career mode plus the chance to take your game out of the stadium with Volta Football mode.View Deal

PS4 accessories deals

PlayStation VR - Marvel's Iron Man Bundle: $350 @ Amazon

As well as giving you the headset and controllers you need to experience virtual reality on your PS4, you also get to try out flying around and blasting bad guys in the Iron Man VR game.View Deal

PlayStation Plus 1 Year 2020 Subscription Promo: was $60, now $45 @ GameStop

With a year of PlayStation Plus, you get access to online multiplayer games, free downloadable games each month, exclusive content and discounted prices, plus cloud storage and the ability to share your games with friends who don't own them.View Deal

Qanba Drone Joystick: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

The Qanba Drone is a perfect fight stick for beginners looking to get more serious about their Street Fighter game, and it's an even better buy at $10 off.View Deal

Logitech G29 Racing Wheel: was $399 now $220 @ Amazon

If you want to gear up for Gran Turismo 7 or play your favorite PS4 racing games on PS5, the Logitech G29 is one of the most popular racing wheel options around. And it's currently available at a massive discount for a limited time.View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition 2019: was $99.99, now $69 @ Walmart

This chunky but comfortable headset lets you hear your in-game actions in virtual surround sound, while the microphone lets you keep in contact with your teammates. Plus it glows green.View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 5 Gaming Headset: was £110, now £75 @ Amazon

The Arctis offers a few unique features, such as an extra headphone outlet to share game audio and instant chat/audio volume adjustment alongside delivering the basics very well.View Deal

Use a PS4 VPN to stream extra content and avoid network throttling

Expired/Out of Stock Deals

PS4 Slim (1TB): $299 @ GameStop

You'll struggle to find a PS4 this Black Friday, but GameStop's offer is not only available, but also offers the larger internal memory capacity version for a surprisingly low price. Out of StockView Deal

PS4 Pro: available for $399 @ Best Buy

PS4 Pros are few and far between these days, but if you want one, Best Buy looks to be one of the only places you can easily find it. With its 4K resolution output, this is the pinnacle of PS4 performance, and the one to get if money isn't an issue. Out of Stock

Resident Evil 3: was $59 now $30 @ Amazon

Resident Evil 3 delivers a fully reimagined version of Capcom's 1999 classic. For a limited time, this game is $20 off at Amazon. Out of StockView Deal