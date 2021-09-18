Patriots vs Jets live stream: How to watch NFL week 2 game online

The Patriots vs Jets live stream has two rookies who are both looking for their first win as quarterbacks in the NFL, but one at least played well in their losing effort last week, while the other will look to show why he was a number two overall pick in this NFL live stream.

Patriots vs Jets channel, start time The Patriots vs Jets live stream airs tomorrow (Sunday, Sept. 19).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus.

• Watch anywhere

Mac Jones was selected by the Patriots with the 15th overall selection in April’s NFL Draft. Zach Wilson went off the board at number two. In their NFL debuts, however, it was Jones who looked like the higher pick.

In the Patriots’ week one loss to the Dolphins, Jones completed 29-of-his-39 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown to veteran wideout Nelson Agholor. By games’ end, he posted a 102.6 passer rating. The lone blemish in his game was allowing too many drives to stall as the offense settled for three field goals. One drive, the most crucial of the game, stalled when the lead and likely the win was within the Pats’ reach.

After an interception by New England corner Jonathan Jones, the Pats’ offense took over at the 50-yard line trailing by a point. Mac Jones would go 3-for-3 on the drive and helped his team get to the Dolphins’ 10-yard line. Needing just a field goal to take the lead, they went conservative and handed the ball to running back Damien Harris. Harris then fumbled the ball away as he was stripped by Xanien Howard. The Patriots went on to lose 17-16.

Zach Wilson also took an “L” in his NFL debut, falling to Sam Darnold and the Panthers last week 19-14. Wilson’s numbers weren’t as impressive as Jones’ posting an 82.9 passer rating while throwing his first career interception and taking six sacks in the loss. Wilson was able to find Corey Davis for two touchdowns in the loss.

The Patriots are a 5.5-point favorite against the Jets. The over/under is 43.

How to watch Patriots vs Jets live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Patriots vs Jets live stream, you can still see the game.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

Patriots vs Jets live streams in the US

In the US, Patriots vs Jets is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 19).

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least).

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket.

Patriots vs Jets live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Patriots vs Jets.

Patriots vs Jets live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Patriots vs Jets on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Patriots vs Jets live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN.

Patriots vs Jets live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Patriots vs Jets live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.