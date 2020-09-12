Packers vs Vikings live stream: How to watch this NFL 2020 season game online

Packers vs Vikings channel, start time Packers vs Vikings kicks off Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on FOX.

The NFL season is officially getting started, and the Packers vs Vikings live stream will help kick things off with one of the most storied divisional rivalries in football.

Both teams are coming off of strong 2019-2020 seasons, with the Vikings making the divisional playoffs and the Packers coming up just one game short of making the Super Bowl. As such, both Green Bay and Minnesota have some pretty high expectations to live up to, and will both be hungry for playoff gold.

The Packers return to the field with a new-look offensive line to protect future hall-of-famer Aaron Rodgers and a promising receiving core that includes the explosive Davante Adams. Meanwhile, the Vikings' success will rely heavily on the play of star running back Dalvin Cook, who started the 2019 season with more than 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns.

As two consistent powerhouses in the NFC North, the Packers-Vikings rivalry always produces exciting football and this showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium should be no exception. Ready to catch the Packers vs Vikings live stream and catch the action from anywhere? Here's what you need to know.

How to watch Packers vs Vikings live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can't watch the Packers vs Vikings live streams you want, you don't have to miss the game. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Packers vs Vikings live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Packers vs. Vikings game kicks off Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET. It's airing on FOX, which is included on most cable TV packages and is available on two live TV services, fuboTV and Sling TV.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS and the NFL Network (nor NFL RedZone). If you just want FOX, you can get the $30 per month Sling Blue channel, or upgrade to Sling Orange & Blue for $45 for additional football channels such as ESPN. The Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above and more for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers FOX and it's our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $30 per month Sling Blue package includes FOX and NBC.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Packers vs Vikings is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you don't live in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Packers vs Vikings live streams for free

If Packers vs Vikings is airing on the FOX affiliate network in your market, you don't even need to pay. With one of the best TV antennas, you can watch live, pulling the game out of the sky.

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. Yes, that also includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Packers vs Vikings live streams in the UK

Unfortunately, the Packers vs Vikings game isn't one of the NFL games on Sky Sports. The Sky Sports NFL channel will broadcast more than 100 live games this season, but this is not one.

To get Sky Sports NFL, though, and you're an existing Sky customer, you can get the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Packers vs Vikings live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Packers vs. Vikings live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.