Packers vs Lions Thanksgiving Day game live stream: How to watch online, start time and odds

The Packers vs Lions live stream is a Turkey Day rematch between these two NFC North rivals. Jared Goff and company were able to go into Green Bay for their Week 4 matchup and come out with a 34-20 win. Veteran running back David Montgomery took the Packers for a career-high three touchdowns while racking up 121 yards on the ground. Now, Green Bay will look to avoid a fifth straight loss to the Lions in this NFL live stream.

Packers vs Lions channel, start time The Packers vs Lions live stream airs on Thursday, Nov. 23.

• Time — 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. BST / 4:30 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 24)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The Packers (4-6) have fallen on hard times since that Week 4 loss. They were (2-1) heading into that game, then lost four straight while growing pains in the post-Rodgers era began to mount. Quarterback Jordan Love has thrown 10 interceptions this season — only the Bills’ Josh Allen and Commanders’ Sam Howell have thrown more. Love is also ranked 23rd in the NFL with a passer rating of 83.8. Rodgers never put up a rating below 91 in his 15 years as the Packers’ starter.

The good news for Green Bay fans is that they are coming off a win, edging out the Chargers 23-20 last week at Lambeau Field. Love put together one of the best starts of his young career throwing for a career-high 322 yards and two touchdowns on 27-of-40 passing. Both of Love’s touchdown throws came in the second half to help the Packers secure the win.

Meanwhile, Detroit enters this matchup fresh off an incredible Week 11 come-from-behind win over the Bears. Detroit trailed 26-14 late in the fourth quarter before they rattled off 17 points in the final three minutes of the game to lock up a 31-24 victory. Montgomery punched in the go-ahead touchdown from the 1-yard line to put the Lions over the top. Goff threw three interceptions in the win but shook that off to throw for 115 yards on 10-of-12 passing and a touchdown in the Lions' last three possessions.

At (8-2) the Lions not only own the second-best record in football, but they’re also off to the franchise’s best start since John F. Kennedy was the President of the United States. Dating back to Week 9 of last season, the Lions are 16-4, so it's no stretch to call these Lions red-hot.

DraftKings has the Lions as 7.5-point favorites against the Packers. The over/under is 47 points. Detroit should easily win this game, but they're also 37-44-2 in their previous 83 Thanksgiving Day games. So no guarantees in this Turkey Day matchup.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Packers vs Lions live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Packers vs Lions live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT Thursday, Nov. 23.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including FOX, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Sling TV provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC channel. Sling Orange has ESPN.

Fubo: One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

Packers vs Lions live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Packers vs Lions.

Packers vs Lions live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Packers vs Lions on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Packers vs Lions live stream starts Thursday, Nov. 23 at 5:30 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Packers vs Lions live streams in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, you'll want DAZN to watch the Packers vs Lions live stream as well as the rest NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

Packers vs Lions live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Packers vs Lions NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also use the NFL Game Pass service through DAZN to watch the Packers vs Lions NFL live stream. This offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available in Australia and is priced at AU$280 for the full season, or AU$29 a week.