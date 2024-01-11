Packers vs Cowboys live stream: How to watch the NFL Wild Card Weekend game online, start time and odds

The Packers vs Cowboys live stream may be the game to watch this NFL Wild Card Weekend. This intriguing matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys is one of six this NFL live streams this weekend, so don't miss when they face off on Sunday (Jan. 14) at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Packers vs Cowboys channel, start time The Packers vs Cowboys live stream airs on Sunday, Jan 14.

• Time — 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. BST / 8:30 a.m. AEDT (Mon. Jan 14)

• U.S. — Watch on Fox via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

At first blush, this feels like a mismatch. The Packers had what can only be described as a difficult year getting to the playoffs. The team was far behind their division leaders, the Detroit Lions, and with a 9-8 record, didn’t quite have the high-powered offense and stingy defense that some anticipated from the Packers at the start of the season. For many, the Packers season was rather ho-hum.

The Cowboys, however, have rebuilt their franchise. With a 12-5 record and quarterback Dak Prescott playing exceptionally well, the Cowboys at times have looked almost unbeatable. Indeed, if anything should come as a surprise, it’s that the Cowboys didn’t quite play well enough to get a first round bye.

It’s against that backdrop that we come into Sunday’s game with intrigue. Anyone who watches football — and oddsmakers, as well — say the Cowboys should easily take home the victory and advance to the Divisional round. But we should also keep in mind that this is a young Cowboys team and Prescott hasn’t had the opportunity yet to fully put himself to the test at the highest levels. And in recent years, the Cowboys have been disappointing in pressure situations.

In other words, the Cowboys should win this game. But will they? And if they don’t, what does that mean for the team’s (and Prescott’s) future? Moreover, what does it say about a Packers team, led by Jordan Love, that may have an exceptionally bright future?

DraftKings has the Packers as 7-point road underdogs going into Jerry World, with the over/under set at 50.5 points. Expect plenty of scoring no matter who wins.

How to watch Packers vs Cowboys live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Packers vs Cowboys, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

How to watch Packers vs Cowboys live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Packers vs Cowboys live stream is going to be broadcast on Fox, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with more than 40 channels, including Fox. For $75 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including Fox, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Sling TV provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC channel. Sling Orange has ESPN.

Fubo: One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

How to watch Packers vs Cowboys live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local Fox affiliate is showing Packers vs Cowboys.

How to watch Packers vs Cowboys live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American football fans across the pond can watch Packers vs Cowboys on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Packers vs Cowboys live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL on Sunday, January 14, at 9:30 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could also use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Packers vs Cowboys live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Packers vs Cowboys live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider Packers vs Cowboys is available on TSN, CTV and RDS in select markets.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Packers vs Cowboys live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NFL fans in Australia can watch this Packers vs Cowboys live stream because 7Mate is showing the entire NFL playoffs Wild Card weekend slate of games on 7Mate and 7Plus for free. That means Australian viewers can watch a free NFL live stream on the 7Plus streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

If you're an Australian abroad, 7Mate and 7Plus pair nicely with a VPN like ExpressVPN so you can watch wherever you are.