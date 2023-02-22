How to watch Party Down season 3 online: Release date, cast and streaming services

This week, we finally get to watch Party Down season 3 online to see where everybody's gotten off to.

Party Down season 3 release date, time U.S. date and time: Party Down season 3 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz (opens in new tab).

Release dates for Canada, the U.K. and Australia can be found below.

Yes, Party Down Catering — the catering group of misfit wannabe actors, writers and others — is back in the business. It all starts with a reunion, as Kyle (Ryan Hansen) seems to have found his big break, and hired the group he used to work with to supply the drinks and hors d'oeuvres.

Oh, and if you somehow didn't see Party Down seasons 1 and 2, this is a perfect time to get familiar. The series featured many an actor before their latest big breaks, with Adam Scott before Parks and Rec., Jane Lynch before Glee and while Martin Starr had done Freaks and Geeks, Party Down preceded HBO’s Silicon Valley. The comedy series follows the catering group from event to event (one per episode), where nothing rarely goes according to plan.

Speaking of things not going as they should have, Party Down catering employee Casey Klein (Lizzy Caplan) will not return this season. Caplan's schedule conflicted due to the filming of the FX on Hulu miniseries "Fleishman Is in Trouble."

That said, Jennifer Garner seems to be filling Caplan's spot in the series, and other guest stars include James Marsden, Quinta Brunson, Fran Kranz and Nick Offerman.

And before you check out how to watch Party Down season 3 online below, check out the trailer (and chuckle at Ron Donald's misfortune).

How to watch Party Down season 3 online in the U.S.

Starz (opens in new tab) is your destination to watch Party Down season 3 in the U.S.. Episodes debut at 9 p.m. on Fridays, starting with Friday, February 24th's season premiere.

Party Down season 3 is six episodes long, and the full schedule is below.

(opens in new tab) Normally Starz (opens in new tab) costs $8.99 per month, but it's currently offering a $15 per month for 3 months (opens in new tab) discount. Starz also offers originals such as BMF, the Power shows, P-Valley and Blindspotting.

How to watch Party Down season 3 online in Canada

You can watch Party Down season 3 in Canada with Crave (opens in new tab), Party Down's home in Canada. The first episode will air at 10 p.m. on the Starz 1 channel.

How to watch Party Down season 3 online in the UK

Good news for Brits: Party Down season 3 will be on Lionsgate Plus in the U.K. starting Friday (Feb. 24).

You can get a 7-day free trial of Lionsgate Plus (opens in new tab) through Prime Video Channels, and it costs £5.99 per month thereafter.

How to watch Party Down season 3 online in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can watch Party Down season 3 (as well as seasons 1-2) on Stan (opens in new tab). It debuts on Friday (Feb. 24).

Stan offers a free 30-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs $10 AUD a month and gives you access to over 600 TV shows and 1,000 movies.

Party Down season 3 cast

Let's start with the series regulars, which include three new names. Oh, and Jennifer Garner's Evie Adler doesn't seem to be a member of the catering crew, at least at first.

Adam Scott as Henry Pollard

Ken Marino as Ron Donald

Jane Lynch as Constance Carmell

Jennifer Garner as Evie Adler

Martin Starr as Roman Debeers

Megan Mullally as Lydia Dunfree

Ryan Hansen as Kyle Bradway

Tyrel Jackson as Williams Sackson

Zoë Chao as Lucy Dang

The announced guest stars are:

James Marsden as Jack Botty

Quinta Brunson as Jaff

Fran Kranz as Miles

Nick Offerman as Dermott

Ki Hong Lee as Howard

Calum Worthy as Stuart Glueberd

Bobby Moynihan as Mattea

Judy Reyes as Judy Sacker

Liv Hewson as Escapade

Lyric Lewis as Sloan

Dan Bakkedahl as Marty Mittman

Party Down season 3 schedule, episode titles and synopses

Here's your guide to the Party Down season 3 schedule with episode titles and synopses.