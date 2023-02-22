How to watch Party Down season 3 online: Release date, cast and streaming services

This week, we finally get to watch Party Down season 3 online to see where everybody's gotten off to.
U.S. date and time: Party Down season 3 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz (opens in new tab).
Release dates for Canada, the U.K. and Australia can be found below.
Yes, Party Down Catering — the catering group of misfit wannabe actors, writers and others — is back in the business. It all starts with a reunion, as Kyle (Ryan Hansen) seems to have found his big break, and hired the group he used to work with to supply the drinks and hors d'oeuvres.
Oh, and if you somehow didn't see Party Down seasons 1 and 2, this is a perfect time to get familiar. The series featured many an actor before their latest big breaks, with Adam Scott before Parks and Rec., Jane Lynch before Glee and while Martin Starr had done Freaks and Geeks, Party Down preceded HBO’s Silicon Valley. The comedy series follows the catering group from event to event (one per episode), where nothing rarely goes according to plan.
Speaking of things not going as they should have, Party Down catering employee Casey Klein (Lizzy Caplan) will not return this season. Caplan's schedule conflicted due to the filming of the FX on Hulu miniseries "Fleishman Is in Trouble."
That said, Jennifer Garner seems to be filling Caplan's spot in the series, and other guest stars include James Marsden, Quinta Brunson, Fran Kranz and Nick Offerman.
And before you check out how to watch Party Down season 3 online below, check out the trailer (and chuckle at Ron Donald's misfortune).
How to watch Party Down season 3 from anywhere on Earth
How to watch Party Down season 3 online in the U.S.
Starz (opens in new tab) is your destination to watch Party Down season 3 in the U.S.. Episodes debut at 9 p.m. on Fridays, starting with Friday, February 24th's season premiere.
Party Down season 3 is six episodes long, and the full schedule is below.
Normally Starz (opens in new tab) costs $8.99 per month, but it's currently offering a $15 per month for 3 months (opens in new tab) discount. Starz also offers originals such as BMF, the Power shows, P-Valley and Blindspotting.
How to watch Party Down season 3 online in Canada
You can watch Party Down season 3 in Canada with Crave (opens in new tab), Party Down's home in Canada. The first episode will air at 10 p.m. on the Starz 1 channel.
How to watch Party Down season 3 online in the UK
Good news for Brits: Party Down season 3 will be on Lionsgate Plus in the U.K. starting Friday (Feb. 24).
You can get a 7-day free trial of Lionsgate Plus (opens in new tab) through Prime Video Channels, and it costs £5.99 per month thereafter.
How to watch Party Down season 3 online in Australia
Down Under, Aussies can watch Party Down season 3 (as well as seasons 1-2) on Stan (opens in new tab). It debuts on Friday (Feb. 24).
Stan offers a free 30-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs $10 AUD a month and gives you access to over 600 TV shows and 1,000 movies.
Party Down season 3 cast
Let's start with the series regulars, which include three new names. Oh, and Jennifer Garner's Evie Adler doesn't seem to be a member of the catering crew, at least at first.
- Adam Scott as Henry Pollard
- Ken Marino as Ron Donald
- Jane Lynch as Constance Carmell
- Jennifer Garner as Evie Adler
- Martin Starr as Roman Debeers
- Megan Mullally as Lydia Dunfree
- Ryan Hansen as Kyle Bradway
- Tyrel Jackson as Williams Sackson
- Zoë Chao as Lucy Dang
The announced guest stars are:
- James Marsden as Jack Botty
- Quinta Brunson as Jaff
- Fran Kranz as Miles
- Nick Offerman as Dermott
- Ki Hong Lee as Howard
- Calum Worthy as Stuart Glueberd
- Bobby Moynihan as Mattea
- Judy Reyes as Judy Sacker
- Liv Hewson as Escapade
- Lyric Lewis as Sloan
- Dan Bakkedahl as Marty Mittman
Party Down season 3 schedule, episode titles and synopses
Here's your guide to the Party Down season 3 schedule with episode titles and synopses.
- Episode 1 "Kyle Bradway is Nitromancer" - Friday (Feb. 24) at 9 p.m. ET in the U.S.
- Episode 2 "Jack Botty’s Surprise Party" - Friday (March 3) at 9 p.m. ET in the U.S.
- Episode 3 "First Annual PI2A Symposium" - Friday (March 10) at 9 p.m. ET in the U.S.
- Episode 4 "KSGY-95 Prizewinner’s Luau" - Friday (March 17) at 9 p.m. ET in the U.S.
- Episode 5 "Once Upon a Time’ Proms Away Prom-otional Event" - Friday (March 24) at 9 p.m. ET in the U.S.
- Episode 6 "Sepulveda Basin High School Spring Play Opening Night" - Friday (March 31) at 9 p.m. ET in the U.S.