The Oppo Reno Ace Fast Charges From 0 to 100% in 30 Minutes

While our heads have been turned recently by OnePlus 7T, its sibling company Oppo and its Reno series have been achieving great things, too. Sharing technology found on OnePlus’ phones but making its own unique design and hardware choices, phones such as the Reno 10x Zoom have made quite the impression.

Now Oppo has launched a new Reno, called the Reno Ace (via The Verge and Android Authority ). It’s not necessarily the ultimate Reno, but the features it does have are sure to turn heads.

Chief among these is its 65W fast charging ability. Oppo’s always been big on its VOOC technology (upon which OnePlus’ own Warp Charge 30 is based), and while the previous 50W version of SuperVOOC was pretty zippy, this new SuperVOOC 2.0 promises to charge the phone’s 4,000mAh battery to 100% in half an hour, or to 27% in five minutes. That’s fast.

To put the Oppo Reno Ace's rated charging time in perspective, the iPhone 11 Pro reached 55% in 30 minutes. The Note 10's 25-watt charger hit 47% in 30 minutes, and the OnePlus 7 Pro got to 60% with its 40-watt charger in the same time frame.

On the front of the Ace you’ll find a 90Hz 6.5-inch FHD display with a water-drop notch, which is par for the course in the current Android phone world. The original Reno came with a shark fin-style pop-up camera, which gave the phone a distinct design, but the heavy module seems to have been left behind. Instead, it’s got a water drop notch with a 16MP selfie camera, which is a lot more conventional.

On the back, you’ll find a 48MP wide sensor, a 13MP 5x hybrid zoom telephoto lens, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor, plus either the Psychedelic Purple or Starry Blue color options. If you’re particularly wild, you can even buy a Mobile Suit Gundam edition with a very unique design.

The CPU is a Snapdragon 855+, as we’ve seen recently in the OnePlus 7T and the Asus ROG Phone 2, and is paired with either 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage, which is more than enough memory to deal with anything you could use or save on the Reno Ace.

The Reno Ace is available in China only currently, but hopefully it will come to either the US or the UK soon and we can find out how good it really is. Its price starts at 3,199 yuan ($449/£366) and tops out at 3799 yuan ($533/£435).