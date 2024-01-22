OnePlus Watch 2 tipped for MWC 2024 launch — here's what we know

We’ve been hearing rumors about the OnePlus Watch 2 for a while now, along with the possibility that it could arrive sometime this year. Well it may be launching soon, as a new rumor claims that the wearable will launch at MWC 2024 in late February.

This comes from Max Jambor over on X/Twitter, reiterating a past rumor that the watch could come running Google’s Wear OS. Unfortunately Jambor doesn’t reveal any extra details about the OnePlus Watch 2, but if he’s right it means we don’t have to wait very long to find out more.

OnePlus Watch 2 is launching at Mobile World Congress! Looking forward to the next WearOS Watch!January 19, 2024 See more

MWC is set to take place between February 26 and 29 in Barcelona, which is just over a month away. It’s a show specifically for showcasing new mobile tech, and it’s the perfect place for big companies to launch new products. Though considering the OnePlus 12 is set to launch tomorrow (January 23), it’s not clear why the watch is being held back another few weeks.

Let’s just hope that the OnePlus Watch 2 launch is a little more impressive than OnePlus’s announcements from MWC 2023 — which amounted to promising a foldable would arrive before the end of the year. The OnePlus Open did arrive last year, but it would have been nice to learn a little more at the show.

Rumors from last fall suggest that the OnePlus Watch 2 may be coming in a round form factor, and running on the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 wearable platform. Other hardware features are said to include a couple button, a crown and a fist clench gesture. The Watch is also rumored to come with other health-focussed features like DCG, blood oxygen, stress and sleep tracking and general fitness features.

Unlike its phones, OnePlus hasn't been teasing us with details about the upcoming smartwatch. But with the OnePlus 12 international launch imminent and MWC just weeks away, that may be about to change.