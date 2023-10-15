OnePlus 12 release date rumors, price speculation, specs and more

The OnePlus 12 could be one of the first big phone launches of 2024, and jump-start a new generation of Android phones. And with the upgrades that have been rumored for it so far, it may be able to tempt you away from the Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel you thought you wanted.

The current OnePlus 11 is an excellent flagship phone, and one that still stands up against newer devices like the iPhone 15 and Pixel 8 . But with upgrades like a new, brighter display, a better telephoto camera and impressive charging and computing performance tipped by the leak-o-sphere, the OnePlus 12 should be much better placed to compete with these devices, as well as upcoming ones like the Galaxy S24, which should launch close in time to the new OnePlus.

All the rumors we've heard up to now are summarized below to give you a good idea of what to expect from the new OnePlus. And we'll keep updating this page as more come along so everything you could want to know about the OnePlus 12 will all be found here, whenever you happen to check.

OnePlus 12: Rumored specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Launch date January 2024 Starting price $699 Display 6.7-inch 2K OLED Refresh rate 120Hz adaptive Rear cameras 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 64MP 3x telephoto Front camera 32MP selfie Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 8GB/16GB/24GB Storage 128GB/256GB/1TB Battery 5,400 mAh Charging 100W wired, 50W wireless

OnePlus 12: Rumored price and availability

We can apparently expect a January 2024 global release for the OnePlus 12, with the Chinese market likely getting it just before, in December 2023. That's around the time we may see the Galaxy S24 series too, which could mean trouble for OnePlus' efforts to push its phone to Android buyers.

We've heard no specific pricing rumor yet, but hopefully OnePlus will continue to charge $699, which makes its flagship phones a bargain compared to the $1,000-plus pricetags of rivals like the Pixel 8 Pro, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra or iPhone 15 Pro.

OnePlus 12: Design and display

We've had some detailed leak-based renders of the OnePlus 12, and its design doesn't seem to contain too many surprises. In earlier versions of the renders, within the big circular camera block on the back, one of the rear camera openings was square-shaped, which suggested a periscope telephoto camera. More recent renders show a trio of more typical-looking camera openings, so it's less certain if this feature is coming.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/MySmartPrice)

The OnePlus 12 will apparently have an IP rating, but of an unknown level. We have our fingers crossed for IP68 dust/water resistance, in line with other leading flagship phones.

The display of the OnePlus 12 is said to be a 6.8 (or possibly 6.7-inch) 120Hz OLED panel with 2,600 nits of brightness. At this brightness, the OnePlus 12 could be one of the brightest phones on the market, beating the rumored and confirmed values for rival devices.

OnePlus may also implement 2,160Hz PWM dimming for the 12's display. This is a system that in theory prevents your eyes from getting strained so quickly when using the phone's screen, so could be good for power users who want to binge videos or have lengthy gaming sessions without feeling that familiar ache behind your eyes.

OnePlus 12: Cameras

With a 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide and 64MP 3x telephoto combo tipped for the OnePlus 12's rear camera set-up, plus a 32MP selfie camera on the front, we see that it's a little better than the 50MP main/48MP ultrawide/32MP 2x telephoto/16MP selfie camera that the OnePlus 11 uses.

According to these leaked specs, the new OnePlus will increase the resolution of the ultrawide and selfie cameras, and both the resolution and zoom level of its telephoto camera.

The OnePlus 11 (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The telephoto camera seems to be a big area of focus for the OnePlus 12. It may even be a periscope telephoto camera, the same technology that allows rival phones to offer 5x and even 10x magnification. The 3x rumor we've heard would be a step back towards OnePlus' previous best magnification of 3.3x zoom on the OnePlus 10 Pro and earlier OnePlus phones, but we'd have thought a periscope camera would offer a higher magnification than just 3x.

Beyond the basic hardware, it seems a given that OnePlus will get Swedish camera company Hasselblad to give its seal of approval to the OnePlus 12's cameras. This partnership has been running for several years now, and seems to have helped bring OnePlus' photo quality closer to the best camera phones on the market.

OnePlus 12: Performance

To nobody's surprise, the rumors have been claiming we'll get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip inside the OnePlus 12. OnePlus always goes for Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon chips in its flagship phones, so the Gen 3 is a natural pick that'll no doubt match up with many of next year's other top Android phones.

As for memory, we've heard there could be a 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 12, although it's possible that the entry-level model will still only come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, there could be a new top-end spec with possibly up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage, which would give the OnePlus 12 more memory than basically any other phone on sale, excluding one or two gaming phones.

OnePlus 12: Battery and charging

Charging speed is a OnePlus specialty, and so rumors of the OnePlus 12 using a 5,400 mAh battery and 100W charging fit nicely with the company's "fast and smooth" motto. However, we have to question whether the U.S. market will get this maximum charging speed. Because of differing voltages, previous OnePlus phones have offered lower charging speeds to American customers than in the rest of the world. The OnePlus 11, for example, has 100W charging everywhere except in the U.S., which gets a still speedy, but still inferior 80W standard.

Something we'd like to see return to the OnePlus 12 is wireless charging, a feature that was absent from the OnePlus 11. Happily, the leaks are saying 50W wireless charging will be on offer on the new OnePlus.

OnePlus 12: Outlook

OnePlus is an important rival for Samsung, Google and even Apple when it comes to flagship phones, offering users a cheaper way to get the best smartphone tech. That's why of all the rumors we've covered here, the one we hope comes true the most is that the price stays down.

An older OnePlus 12 leak-based render (Image credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer / OnLeaks)

We'd be happy for the rest of these claims to turn out correct too though. Building on the OnePlus 11 by adding a brighter display, superior cameras, a larger battery and more RAM and storage would make the OnePlus 12 a specs monster, and likely one of the best phones you can buy once it arrives.

It's a pity that once the OnePlus 12 is official, we'll likely have to wait another month or so for it to make its way overseas from China. But it feels like the wait will be worth it.