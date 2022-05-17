Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United live stream — how to watch Championship play-off semi-final online

The Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United live stream will settle this close Championship play-off semi-final, and you can watch it from anywhere via a VPN.

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United live stream, date, time, channels The Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United live stream takes place today (Tuesday, May 17).

► Time 7.45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports or Now

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Goals from Jack Colback and Brennan Johnson sent Nottingham Forest into a 2-0 lead in the first leg at Bramall Lane. However, a late goal from Sheffield United’s veteran midfielder Sander Berge leaves the tie finely poised.

Conceding the last-gasp goal was undoubtedly a blow for Steve Cooper’s side, who missed a number of good chances. However, they still head into their home leg ahead 2-1 on aggregate. The City Ground will provide an intense atmosphere as fans of the two-time European champions try to help them get back to the Premier League for the first time this century.

Paul Heckingbottom’s players have shown they are determined to make it back to the top tier, too. They will have the momentum going into the tie thanks to Berge’s late header.

Find out who makes it to Wembley to take part in the Championship play-off final, the most valuable game in soccer, by watching the Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream. We will show you how below.

Plus, if you're looking for more sport, we can also tell you how to watch the midweek Premier League fixtures online wherever you are.

How to watch the Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United live stream wherever you are

The Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the service of your choice and watch the game.

How to watch the Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports has the Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but once again, Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £20/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United Forest live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch the Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United live stream.

ESPN Plus is ESPN's standalone streaming service and is available via the ESPN website and many of the best streaming devices.

It's also a very well-priced service as these things go, with a subscription costing just $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

Better still, you can bundle it with Disney Plus and Hulu for an incredible $13.99 per month (or $19.99/month if you want ad-free Hulu). That saves you nearly $8 on the usual price of $21.97 if you signed up for those three services individually, making it one of the best deals in streaming TV.

How to watch the Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United live stream via beIN Sports and Kayo Sports, which costs from AUS$25 per month and is currently offering a 14-day free trial.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your account, as if you were back home.