Notre Dame vs Oregon State live stream: How to watch Sun Bowl 2023 online, start time, odds

Two programs that could benefit from a little ray of sunshine meet in the 2023 Sun Bowl in El Paso on Friday, with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish team worn thin by a slew of NFL Draft declarations, and the Oregon State Beavers reeling from the departures of their head coach, starting QB and backup QB. This could be chaos.

Notre Dame vs Oregon State is live on CBS and Paramount Plus in the U.S.. Don't worry if you're away — you can watch Notre Dame vs Oregon State from anywhere with a VPN.

Notre Dame vs Oregon State live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Notre Dame vs Oregon State live stream takes place on Friday, December 29, 2023.

► Time — 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. GMT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 30)

• U.S. — CBS (via Fubo/Paramount Plus)

• Watch anywhere

Unanimous All-American OT Joe Alt, 18-touchdown RB Audric Estime and QB Sam Hartman are among the Notre Dame stars to have pulled out of the 90th annual Sun Bowl to prepare for the 2024 Draft. And that's not all. Freshman duo Jaden Greathouse and Jordan Faison are their only genuinely healthy receivers.

In the buildup to the game, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman made it abundantly clear that he's not overly thrilled about the situation he now finds himself in, and he's confirmed that Steve Angeli will take the reins having thrown just 25 passes this season, for four touchdowns and an interception.

Oregon State's situation isn't much better. Former head coach Jonathan Smith is off to Michigan State, and QB1 DJ Uiagalelei, scorer of 27 touchdowns this season, is in the transfer portal alongside QB2 Aidan Chiles, leaving new coach Trent Bray with no choice but to select QB3 Ben Gulbranson at center in his first game in charge.

You’ll need to watch a Notre Dame vs Oregon State live stream to see how the game plays out, and we’ve got all the details you need down below.

In the U.S., Notre Dame vs Oregon State will be broadcast on CBS, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Fubo. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all the broadcast channels, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

You can also get your local CBS sports coverage via Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month. If you want to stream your local CBS channel, you'll need to upgrade to Paramount Plus with Showtime at $11.99/month.

Can you watch Notre Dame vs Oregon State live streams in the U.K.?

College football broadcasting rights in the U.K. have just been snapped up by Sky Sports, but the Notre Dame vs Oregon State game hasn't been selected for broadcast.

That said, anybody visiting the U.K. from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

Can you watch Notre Dame vs Oregon State in Australia?

There's no Notre Dame vs Oregon State live stream for college football fans in Australia to tap into. That's because the game hasn't been picked for TV or streaming.

Any would-be viewers currently visiting Australia from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

As it stands, live college football rights are split between ESPN and Fox Sports in Australia, with live streaming available via Foxtel and Kayo Sports.