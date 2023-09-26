How to watch Survivor season 45 online: Release date and time

Are you ready to outwit, outplay, and outlast? Because it's almost time to watch Survivor season 45 online. Like clockwork, the long-running CBS reality competition is returning with a new set of castaways ready to brave the elements, form alliances, and play their way to the top.

Survivor 45 release date and time Survivor season 45 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS (via Fubo or Paramount Plus)

The prize, as always, is the title of Sole Survivor and a cool $1 million. It's enough to make anyone want to don a colorful buff and betray their newfound friends, honestly.

Host Jeff Probst returns once more this season to issue challenges, hand out immunity idols, and round players up for some of the tensest tribal council meetings yet. It's familiar territory if you've been watching over the years, but as usual, there are likely to be plenty of twists and surprises that

Survivor season 45 will feature 18 new contestants, including the return of season 44's Bruce Perrault. He's getting another shot after being forced to leave the island due to an injury early on in the game. As for the other castaways, they'll be hitting the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji for the first time.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Survivor season 45 online. Scroll down for a full list of contestants.

How to watch Survivor 45 from anywhere

Just because CBS isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Survivor season 45 if you're away from home. Watching the show along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Survivor season 45 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Survivor 45 premiere Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

CBS is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch CBS on a live TV service, like Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Fubo, one of the best streaming services on the market.

You can also watch your local CBS station's live feed with Paramount Plus with Showtime ($11.99/month).

Fubo is one of the best live TV services with CBS.

Paramount Plus with Showtime has your local CBS station's live feed.

How to watch Survivor season 45 in Canada

Canadians can watch Survivor 45 at the same time and date as Americans. It's broadcasting Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global TV and also streaming on the Global TV streaming service.

How to watch Survivor season 45 in the UK and Australia

Paramount Plus is available in the UK and Australia. However, it's unclear when Survivor season 45 episodes will become available.

Survivor season 45 cast

(Image credit: CBS)

Meet the cast of Survivor 45: