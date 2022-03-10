Norwich vs Chelsea live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Norwich vs Chelsea live stream will have a far bigger focus than would otherwise have been the case following the dramatic off-pitch developments around Chelsea's ownership.

Norwich vs Chelsea live stream, date, time, channels The Norwich vs Chelsea live stream takes place today (Thursday, March 10).

► Time 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET / 11.30 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The eyes of the world will doubtless be watching after the U.K. government froze Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich's assets — including the football club — due to his links to the Russian regime. The game will still go ahead, but the situation will surely have an effect on the players and indeed the atmosphere in the stadium.

This was already a very important game; Chelsea are in a good place to take third place in the table, but a poor run of form could still see them caught. Norwich, meanwhile, just need points from anywhere.

Norwich’s hopes of a miraculous Premier League survival push were dealt a hammer blow last week after the side surrendered to Brentford in a crucial fixture. It was billed as a relegation six-pointer, but you’d hardly have known it from how dispirited the Norwich players looked from the first whistle. To be blunt, the Canaries appear to be sleepwalking into another EPL relegation.

Manager Dean Smith has stressed the importance of unity in the weeks ahead, but it’s not hard to see the Carrow Road crowd turning nasty if Chelsea run away with this match.

Before the off-pitch developments, Chelsea would have been one of the last teams the Canaries would have wanted to face, but in light of the off-pitch drama it might not be a bad time to play them. That said, Chelsea are in a rich vein of form. The defeat on penalties in the Carabao Cup final doesn’t appear to have impacted the team, as they’ve since progressed in the FA Cup at the expense of Luton Town and thoroughly dismantled Burnley last weekend in a 4-0 rout.

Kai Havertz has struggled for form since joining the Blues, but looked almost unplayable against Burnley. Manager Thomas Tuchel will hope to see a similar performance from the young German against Norwich.

Tuchel is enjoying an almost fully fit squad right now (Ben Chilwell is the only major absentee), which has been a rarity for Chelsea this season. Their mid-season wobble has probably knocked them out of the title race, but expect Chelsea to finish the season strong and make a real push to defend their Champions League title — unless the off-pitch situation has a major impact of course.

Here's how they line up:

Norwich: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Zimmermann, Kabak, Normann, Lees-Melou, Williams, Pukki, McLean, Sargent.

Chelsea: Mendy, Christensen, Jorginho, Silva, Kovacic, Werner, Chalobah, Saul, Mount, Azpilicueta, Havertz.

Can Chelsea put their troubles behind them here or will Norwich pick up a much-need result? Find out by watching the Norwich vs Chelsea live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Norwich vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are

The Norwich vs Chelsea live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.



How to watch the Norwich vs Chelsea live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Norwich vs Chelsea live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Norwich vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Norwich vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Norwich vs Chelsea live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Norwich vs Chelsea live stream in the UK

Norwich vs Chelsea kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Norwich vs Chelsea) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Norwich vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Norwich vs Chelsea live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Norwich vs Chelsea live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Norwich vs Chelsea live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.