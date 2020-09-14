No iPhone 12 charger in the box? No problem thanks to this accessory

There have been plenty of reports claiming that the iPhone 12 will ship without a wall charger in the box. We’ve chewed over whether this is a green or greedy move by Apple, as it could help the environment but also help its bottom line by forcing some to buy a new charger.

Even if you already have an iPhone charger handy, it won't deliver the reported 20W fast charging the iPhone 12 lineup is said to support. And Apple is known to charge higher prices for its accessories than some of its partners. Enter the new Aukey Omnia Mini 20W PD.

Wall chargers have slimmed down from bulky units to compact plugs over the past few years, but the Omnia Mini 20W PD measures barely more than an inch square, yet is capable of kicking out 20W of charging power. That means it supports the Quick Charge 2.0 and Power Delivery 3.0 standards.

While the current iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro phones supporting 18W fast charging, we’re expecting the iPhone 12 range to go up to 20W. As such, the new Aukey Omnia Mini 20W PD might be the ideal charger to go with the new iPhones, which are expected to sport a svelte squared-off design akin to the iPhone 4.

(Image credit: Aukey)

Even if Apple does ship a charger in the iPhone 12 box, it likely won't be as compact as the 1.13 x 1.13 x 1.20-inch dimensions of the Omnia Mini 20W PD. The current 18W USB-C charger from Apple, which is used for the iPhone and iPad Pro, is somewhat bulky.

Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 12 range in October. We were initially expecting to see it in September, but it looks like the Apple event on September 15 will be used to reveal the Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 instead.

However, a new iPhone is definitely on the horizon, so snapping up Aukey Omnia Mini 20W PD for $19.99 might not be a bad idea; a release date for the charger hasn’t been revealed yet, but it looks like it'll arrive this fall.