iPhone 17 just tipped for a huge wireless charging upgrade

The next generation of Qi 2.2 wireless charging could be upon us soon, thanks to discovered regulatory filings on Taiwan's NCC certification site. This would update the Qi wireless charging standard, and we could see it on iPhone 17 models later this year.

As spotted by 91mobiles.com the filings reveal two new MagSafe charger models (A3502 and A3502). Both models appear to support the new Qi 2.2. standard.

Based on images in the filings, the models appear to be pretty standard white puck chargers with braided USB-C cables in 2 and 1-meter lengths.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

What's new with 2.2 is that the testing revealed it could support up to 50W charging output. For comparison, the Qi 2 standard tops out at 15W.

Current iPhone 16 models do support upgraded MagSafe charging with a 30W charger, and can get up to 25W. The Qi 2.2. chargers double that.

According to the testing documents, the new chargers were tested on devices as recent as the iPhone 16 and as old as the iPhone 11. Apple's MagSafe charging was first introduced with the iPhone 12 in 2020.

It does indicate that Qi 2.2. chargers will have broad compatibility, obviously charging speeds will be limited on older devices.

Additionally, 2.2. comes with "improved magnetic alignment" natively, which means iPhones should snap on the charger faster and better. It's also supposed to be more efficient with no "unnecessary power loss or heat generation."

While the iPhone 16 does not support Qi 2.1, it's likely that the forthcoming iPhone 17 models will support Qi 2.2. if testing is already being done well ahead of the usual September launch window.