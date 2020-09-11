iPhone 12 cases confirm final design — see them right now

The iPhone 12 may not be with us for a month or two yet, but if you're eager, you can buy a case for it already.

Case maker Totallee has unveiled its line of iPhone 12 thin cases on its website, boasting that for the eighth year in a row, the company has successfully launched its accessories before the phone itself.

You might be thinking this is a touch premature on Totallee's part, even with that eight-year track record. Fortunately, there have been numerous leaks of the iPhone 12's new flat-sided design, and its three size options across four models. It's all but certain that we're seeing a return to the iPhone 4-style design, and that we're getting models measuring 5.4, 6.1 and 6.7 inches across.

(Image credit: Totallee)

Totallee's style is to make super-thin cases, and it's the same this time around too. You have the choice of a transparent TPU material if you want to appreciate Apple's own colors, or you can pick frosted white or black, or a matte navy blue or green in polypropylene. Although it's designed to be unobtrusive, there's still a lip around the screen and around the rear camera array, so you can still protect your phone's camera module and display effectively.

Even if you want to ignore unofficial information, phone makers usually have arrangements in place with accessory companies to make sure they get accurate schematics. This way both sides benefit from having the main device bolstered by a host of peripherals pretty much from launch day.

(Image credit: Totallee)

And even if the design still turns out to be inaccurate, Totallee is offering a money-back guarantee to customers who buy one of these cases. It seems like a good deal if you've already made up your mind on which iPhone 12 you want, and like the look of Totallee's designs.

The iPhone 12's launch is currently expected to happen in October, with the units actually reaching customers in November. However, Apple's event next week on September 15 may bring at least some iPhone-related news alongside the anticipated Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 reveals.

With four different models to choose from, the iPhone 12 lineup is Apple's largest yet for a single phone. The cheapest models, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max, are both tipped to use dual rear cameras, while the more expensive iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max get three cameras plus a new LiDAR depth sensor.

All the phones will allegedly share Apple's new mobile device chipset, the A14 Bionic. They'll also all have OLED displays and the option for 5G connectivity.