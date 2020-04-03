Nintendo Switch shortage: selling out fast, but more are coming

With many people stuck in coronavirus lockdown, and the release of one very popular exclusive game, it's no wonder that the Nintendo Switch is seeing stock shortages.

Nintendo told Gamespot that its wildly popular handheld/static hybrid console is in short supply for many retailers. Those that still have it in stock only have limited numbers, and have raised the prices accordingly.

"Nintendo Switch hardware is selling out at various retail locations in the U.S., but more systems are on the way," Nintendo said. "We apologize for any inconvenience."

That's not to say there are no Switch consoles to be found anywhere. However prices are significantly higher than RRP, even for pre-owned consoles.

Not only has the coronavirus pandemic encouraged people to buy game consoles in order to safely spend time indoors, but the recent release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has also caused a huge uptick in sales.

In addition, the older fitness-focussed title Ring Fit Adventure has proved to be popular as a way of exercising without needing to go outdoors, so that peripheral is also in short supply.

The good news is that the Nintendo Switch Lite - identical to the standard Switch other than being unable to connect to a TV or monitor - is easier to buy, particularly when bought as part of a console and game bundle. However, it is no longer available on Amazon, likely the first port of call for many people who are considering purchasing one.

If you're on the hunt for a Switch yourself, you can check our list of retailers where to buy Nintendo Switch consoles, which is regularly updated with availability.