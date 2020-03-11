Nintendo Switch Lite deal bags you a free hardshell case

Good news, gamers! Retailers are extending Mario Day sales through March 14 and we've found a Nintendo Switch Lite deal no Mario fan should miss.

Currently, Walmart has this Nintendo Switch Lite bundled with an Ematic Switch Lite Kit on sale for $195. That's $22 cheaper than buying these separately and the best Nintendo Switch Lite deal we've seen since December. (Chances are we won't see many Switch Lite deals till Amazon Prime Day).

Nintendo Switch Lite w/ Case: was $217 now $195 @ Walmart

The Switch Lite features a sleek, unibody design, fully integrated controls, and a built-in +Control Pad. With its compact and cute 8.2 x 3.6-inch design, the Switch Lite is more pocket-friendly than the standard 9.4 x 4-inch Nintendo Switch.

In our Nintendo Switch Lite review, we were impressed with its gorgeous, comfortable design, portability, and good battery life. Combined with its stellar game library, it won a Tom's Guide Editor's Choice award.

Nintendo Switch Lite deals sell out quick and they're very rare, so don't hesitate to grab this one while you still can.