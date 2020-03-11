Nintendo Switch Lite deal bags you a free hardshell case

Good news, gamers! Retailers are extending Mario Day sales through March 14 and we've found a Nintendo Switch Lite deal no Mario fan should miss.
Currently, Walmart has this Nintendo Switch Lite bundled with an Ematic Switch Lite Kit on sale for $195. That's $22 cheaper than buying these separately and the best Nintendo Switch Lite deal we've seen since December. (Chances are we won't see many Switch Lite deals till Amazon Prime Day).
For a limited time, Walmart is bundling the Nintendo Switch Lite with an Ematic Switch Lite Kit. Opt for the "Yellow" Switch Lite and you'll pay just $195, which is $22 cheaper than buying these items separately and one of only a handful of Switch Lite deals we've seen. View Deal
The Switch Lite features a sleek, unibody design, fully integrated controls, and a built-in +Control Pad. With its compact and cute 8.2 x 3.6-inch design, the Switch Lite is more pocket-friendly than the standard 9.4 x 4-inch Nintendo Switch.
In our Nintendo Switch Lite review, we were impressed with its gorgeous, comfortable design, portability, and good battery life. Combined with its stellar game library, it won a Tom's Guide Editor's Choice award.
Nintendo Switch Lite deals sell out quick and they're very rare, so don't hesitate to grab this one while you still can.