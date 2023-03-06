Mario Day 2023 sees the best Nintendo Switch games crash to lowest prices ever

Mario Day is an annual celebration of the iconic mustached plumber, and for 2023 Nintendo and its retailer partners are pulling out all the stops by offering seriously big savings on several of the best Nintendo Switch games.

Officially taking place on Friday, March 10 (get it, Mar10), Mario Day will be bigger than ever this year. But you don’t need to wait until then to start scoring some excellent discounts on must-play Switch games. You can get ahead of the game by picking up some cheap Nintendo Switch titles right now including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $39 (opens in new tab) and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for $29 (opens in new tab) both courtesy of Amazon.

Plus, if you’re looking to become part of the Switch family, there will be an exclusive Mario Day bundle (opens in new tab) available via the Nintendo Store (and select retailers) but this won't go live until the day itself. But if you already own a regular Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite or Nintendo Switch OLED now is the time to grow your games library thanks to these epic Mario Day 2023 deals.

We expect there will be additional promotional events over the next few days, as well as additional sales available over the weekend, but until then, these are the best Mario Day deals that are available right now.

The best Mario Day 2023 deals right now

(opens in new tab) Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a delight.

(opens in new tab) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available, even almost six years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but courtesy of Amazon you can currently save $20 on this must-have family-friendly hit just in time for Mario Day 2023.

(opens in new tab) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Originally released on the Wii U, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is a 2D side-scrolling adventure for the whole family. It packs the entire original base game and even includes the New Super Luigi U expansion pack. This must-play Mario title has dropped to just $39 at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Yoshi's Crafted World: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Explored a papercraft world as Yoshi in this adorable platforming and puzzle adventure. A game primarily designed to for younger players, Yoshi's Crafted World is packed full of hidden collectables and vibrant costumes. It's one of the Switch's most visually charming games, and it's dropped to $39 at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Digital): was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury packages together the original Wii U platformer with a brand new Mario experience, Bowser's Fury. It's a collection with dozens of hours of platforming fun, and right now it's just $39 at Best Buy. Note this deal is only on the digital version of the game.

(opens in new tab) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ultimate by name, ultimate by nature. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings together every single fighter in the franchise's history for a showdown of epic proportions. Naturally, the roster includes several fan-favorite Mario characters as well as stages set within the Mushroom Kingdom. This hugely popular party game is $10 off at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Luigi's Mansion 3: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Mario's brother takes the spotlight in Luigi's Mansion 3. The game sees you explore a haunted hotel, as you seek to rescue Mario, Peach and Toad who have been captured by King Boo. You'll need to make use of your trusty Poltergust vacuum and slimy doppelgänger Gooigi in order to solve the hotel's many puzzles and discover its abundance of secrets.