New PS5 owners can claim a free game, including God of War, Spider-Man and more

If you haven't yet pulled the trigger on upgrading to a PlayStation 5, Sony's sweetening the deal with a free game if you active your new console before October 20. These aren't shovelware titles either, but rather 12 of Sony's best-selling exclusives like God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West and Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales.

It's part of Sony's new PS5 upgrade program currently only available in the U.S. PSN account holders who are at least 18 years old and activate a new PS5 console by October 20 can claim one free digital copy when they visit the PlayStation Store on their console.

The full list of games to pick from includes:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Demon’s Souls

The Last of Us Part I

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Returnal

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

While there's no PlayStation Plus subscription required to claim it, current subscribers should be strategic about which free game they pick. Some of these titles are already available to play free if you pay for the PS Plus Extra or Premium tiers.

According to the program's terms and conditions, there won't be any substitutions or replacements, and the offer is non-transferable and can't be combined with other select offers. So existing subscribers should choose carefully to avoid accidentally double-dipping and losing out on another game they may have wanted to check out.

To get the most out of this offer, you'll also want to consider game length, price and whether it's a standalone game or a bundle with DLC. For example, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which ranks as one of the best titles you can play on PS5, includes both Uncharted 4 and the highly acclaimed Lost Legacy expansion. In our Legacy of Thieves Collection review, we called it "the definitive way to experience these stellar titles."

And while I preferred Miles Morales over the original Marvel’s Spider-Man — his misadventures in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse cemented him as my favorite spidey — it's a relatively short game compared to its predecessor, at just around 8 hours for the main campaign compared to 17. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart also doesn't take that long to beat. Meanwhile, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West and Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut are a lot bigger.