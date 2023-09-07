PS5 Pro devkits may already be with developers — here’s what that means

Rumors surrounding a PS5 Pro continue to circulate, we've just got fresh details from a potential industry insider. This might be one of our best indications yet that an upgraded PS5 console is not only real but could be with us sooner than expected.

A leaker going by the name Im A Hero Too recently took to Reddit to offer up a whole load of scoops ranging from info about the next mainline entry in the popular Persona franchise to a tease as to what we can expect from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which is currently slated to launch in early 2024. However, the most interesting detail comes towards the end of their post where they say, “Square [Enix] has new PS5 devkits, we're assuming these are the ‘Pro’.”

If the term “devkit” is unfamiliar to you, it’s short for development kit and is essentially specialized hardware and software that can be used to create games for a particular console or system. So for example, if a developer wanted to create a new title for the current PS5, they would use a PS5 devkit in order to ensure the game runs smoothly and is fully compatible with the console. These kits are sent out by the hardware manufacturer to developers and are not available to the public.

The exciting thing about this news is that developers having access to devkits for new hardware is not only a clear indication that the hardware exists, but also typically happens when the hardware is in the latter stages of design. If Sony has indeed been supplying its trusted partners with new PS5 devkits, then it’s likely that a public unveiling of a PS5 Pro — or some form of new PlayStation hardware — is fairly imminent.

It should be noted that previous rumors have suggested that a PS5 Pro will launch in 2024, and if this latest leak is accurate this would line up with that timeline. After all, if Sony is indeed planning to launch an upgraded PS5 model next year, developers would need time to work with the new hardware and prepare games for its launch.

However, while this news is pretty exciting, it’s important to note that it should be considered unverified speculation. The leaker in question doesn’t have an extensive track record of delivering accurate information, and until we hear official word from Sony any news about the PS5 Pro should be taken with a grain of salt.

It has previously been claimed that the PS5 Pro is “100% in development” but Sony has yet to confirm its existence. It’s also worth considering if we even need a PS5 Pro considering the current PS5 still has plenty of road left to run and developers are only now starting to take full advantage of its power as the PS4 is left behind.