New on Netflix: New movies and shows week of October 31

This week's list of what's new on Netflix shows that the horror villains have been defeated — for now. Yes, as we stride into November, Netflix is back to normal, with a whole lot of licensed shows and movies, a funny-looking new Original series, the return of a canceled NBC show and a sequel starring two actors from its biggest shows.

Yes, in the time Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill didn't spend thinking about Stranger Things season 5 and The Witcher season 3 gossip (and the news that The Witcher season 4 replaces Cavill with Liam Hemsworth), the two found time to work on Enola Holmes 2. The story this time sees Enola (Brown) striking out on her own in a new detective agency, only to find that people think she's too young. Of course, she does get her own case — and it just so happens to intertwine with the one Sherlock (Cavill) is on.

And if you're already done with our list of the new movies and shows from this weekend, Netflix is adding much more as well. Since this week has the start of a month, we get a bunch of new licensed additions, including the first three seasons of Key & Peele. Netflix is also adding Blockbuster, a comedy about the last Blockbuster Video store in America, starring Randall Park (Always Be My Maybe, Fresh Off The Boat), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm).

The arrival of Manifest season 4 part 1 sees Netflix donning its superhero cape again, having saved this mystery box series after its NBC cancelation.

But that's what's already come out, here's what's new on Netflix this week:

What's new on Netflix this week?

Our picks are in bold, Netflix's synopses are in italics.

Arriving on Netflix November 1

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 6 (Netflix Family)

Join Gabby, Pandy and their kitty pals for more creative adventures in their magical dollhouse, where they play dress-up, become superheroes and more!

Join Gabby, Pandy and their kitty pals for more creative adventures in their magical dollhouse, where they play dress-up, become superheroes and more! The Takeover 🇳🇱 (Netflix Film)

Framed for murder after uncovering a privacy scandal, an ethical hacker must evade the police while trying to track down the criminals blackmailing her.

Framed for murder after uncovering a privacy scandal, an ethical hacker must evade the police while trying to track down the criminals blackmailing her. Young Royals: Season 2 🇸🇪 (Netflix Series)

Struggling to accept his newfound royal duties, Wilhelm fears his Crown Prince title will cost him everything he cares about.

Struggling to accept his newfound royal duties, Wilhelm fears his Crown Prince title will cost him everything he cares about. Attack on Finland

The Bad Guys

The Bodyguard

Dennis the Menace

Dolphin Tale

Key & Peele: Season 1

Key & Peele: Season 2

Key & Peele: Season 3

The Legend of Zorro

The Little Rascals

The Little Rascals Save the Day

Man on a Ledge

The Mask of Zorro

Mile 22

Moneyball

Notting Hill

Oblivion

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

Still Alice

Think Like a Man

Top Gear: Season 31

Training Day

Up in the Air

Arriving on Netflix November 2

The Final Score 🇨🇴 (Netflix Series)

Based on the Andrés Escobar murder case, this series explores the complex link between pro soccer and drug cartels during the '80s and '90s in Colombia.

Based on the Andrés Escobar murder case, this series explores the complex link between pro soccer and drug cartels during the '80s and '90s in Colombia. Killer Sally (Netflix Documentary)

Interviews with friends, family and Sally McNeil herself chart a bodybuilding couple’s rocky marriage — and its shocking end in a Valentine's Day murder.

Arriving on Netflix November 3

Blockbuster (Netflix Series)

Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) Is an analog dreamer living in a 5G world. And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees (including his long time crush, Eliza - Melissa Fumero) fight to stay relevant. The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection.

Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) Is an analog dreamer living in a 5G world. And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees (including his long time crush, Eliza - Melissa Fumero) fight to stay relevant. The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection. The Dragon Prince: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Two years later, as Claudia ventures deeper into the world of dark magic, Callum, Ezran and friends race to stop her from freeing the powerful Aaravos.

Two years later, as Claudia ventures deeper into the world of dark magic, Callum, Ezran and friends race to stop her from freeing the powerful Aaravos. Panayotis Pascot: Almost 🇫🇷 (Netflix Comedy)

French television darling Panayotis Pascot opens up about his love life and upbringing in this hilarious and touching comedy special.

Arriving on Netflix November 4

Buying Beverly Hills (Netflix Series)

Buying Beverly Hills is a new real estate occu-soap following the agents and clients within Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency in Beverly Hills, California. Mauricio, his daughters Farrah and Alexia, and the talented group of agents highlight the high stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles.

Buying Beverly Hills is a new real estate occu-soap following the agents and clients within Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency in Beverly Hills, California. Mauricio, his daughters Farrah and Alexia, and the talented group of agents highlight the high stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles. Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King's Horseman 🇳🇬 (Netflix Film)

After his king dies, a horseman must sacrifice himself to serve his ruler in the afterlife — but sudden distractions lead to unexpected tragedy.

After his king dies, a horseman must sacrifice himself to serve his ruler in the afterlife — but sudden distractions lead to unexpected tragedy. Enola Holmes 2 (Netflix Film)

Enola takes on her first official case as a detective, but to solve the mystery of a missing girl, she'll need help from friends — and brother Sherlock.

Enola takes on her first official case as a detective, but to solve the mystery of a missing girl, she'll need help from friends — and brother Sherlock. The Fabulous 🇰🇷 (Netflix Series)

Four best friends chase their dreams alongside fashion’s elite while juggling demanding jobs, romantic dilemmas and wild nights on the town.

Four best friends chase their dreams alongside fashion’s elite while juggling demanding jobs, romantic dilemmas and wild nights on the town. Lookism 🇰🇷 (Netflix Anime)

In a society that favors good looks, a high school outcast leads a double life switching between his two bodies that are polar opposites in appearance.

In a society that favors good looks, a high school outcast leads a double life switching between his two bodies that are polar opposites in appearance. Manifest: Season 4 Part 1 (Netflix Series)

Amid loss and misfortune, the Stone family and the Flight 828 passengers search for the true meaning behind their Callings as ominous signs linger.

Arriving on Netflix November 5

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste (Netflix Documentary)

Sprung from San Francisco’s tech bubble and hailed by top health & wellness outlets as a path to fulfillment, OneTaste was a sexual wellness company that gained global notoriety through the teaching of a practice called “orgasmic meditation.” This investigative documentary employs access to 15 years of never-before-seen footage and interviews with former members to pull back the curtain on the organization and its controversial, enigmatic leader.

Arriving on Netflix November 6

Captain Phillips

Leaving Netflix this week

Leaving 10/31/22

8 Mile

Bridget Jones's Diary

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose

Friday

Friday After Next

Johnny Mnemonic

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Monster-in-Law (70021634) 10/31/2022

Naruto: Seasons 1-9

The Notebook

Rock of Ages

Leaving 11/1/22

From Dusk Till Dawn: Seasons 1-3

Mossad 101: Seasons 1-2

In addition to the list of what's new on Netflix for the week of October 24, we've also got a list of what's leaving Netflix this month.

If you want to browse by specific genres, check out our guides to the best family movies on Netflix, best comedies on Netflix, best Netflix documentaries, best romantic movies on Netflix and the best horror movies on Netflix.

Plus, dig into Netflix hidden features which will let you access secret categories, games and more.