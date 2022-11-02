5 best Netflix shows and movies to watch before they leave in November 2022

A bunch of movies and shows are leaving Netflix this month (November 2022), and you have just a few weeks (or even just days) to watch them before they're gone.

Fortunately, many of the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows will still be available, while titles that are new on Netflix will drop throughout the month. Netflix is constantly adding and subtracting stuff, though movies tend to cycle in and out more frequently than shows.

We're not sure if any of these departures will push you to cancel Netflix (it's one of the best streaming services, but we all leave eventually, at least for a bit) but their absence will surely be frustrating to some. With our recommendations, you'll have a better chance of making the most of your Netflix subscription this month. The list of departing movies has something for everyone, whether you're in the mood for excellent reality TV, a classic teen comedy or an all-time drama.

Here's what to watch before they leave Netflix in November 2022. Plus, check out our guide on new movies and shows to watch this weekend and our picks for what to watch in November.

The best Netflix shows and movies leaving in November 2022

Survivor: David vs. Goliath and Micronesia

Two of the best seasons of Survivor are leaving Netflix, so make sure to set aside time to watch the castaways attempt to outwit, outplay and outlast each other. Micronesia (season 16) was the first installment to pit fans vs. favorites, a set-up that yielded some of the most memorable moments in franchise history. The one that most viewers remember is Parvati, Cirie, Amanda and Natalie persuading Erik to give up his individual immunity and then voting him off the island.

David vs. Goliath (seson 37) featured a pretty silly theme — pitting stronger overachievers against weaker underdogs — yet it ended up working! That was mostly thanks to a cast of vibrant characters, including Hollywood filmmaker Mike White (creator of HBO's currently-airing White Lotus).

Leaving Nov. 14

Clueless

In the teen movie genre, Clueless stands out from the schoolyard crowd for its modern take on the Jane Austen novel Emma. Wealthy, stylish, popular Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) takes “tragically unhip” new student Tai (Brittany Murphy) under her wing to give her a makeover — or as the youth these days would say a glow-up.

It works ... perhaps too well. When Tai develops a crush on Cher’s ex-stepbrother Josh (Paul Rudd), Cher realizes that she’s been utterly clueless about her own feelings for him and the real motivations behind her superficial altruism. The movie was an instant sensation when it was released in 1995 and has continued to endure as a cinematic classic, thanks to the highly quotable lines and trend-setting fashion.

Leaving Nov. 30

The Color Purple

After making hit after blockbuster hit with summer popcorn flicks like Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark and E.T., Steven Spielberg took a turn toward drama with 1985's The Color Purple. He cast Whoopi Goldberg in her breakout role and Oprah Winfrey in her film debut, with both receiving Oscar nominations. The movie as a whole earned 11 nods, without a single win (a travesty of a record it still holds to this day along with Turning Point).

In the early part of the 20th century, a young Black teen named Celie is married off to the abusive Mister (Danny Glover). Years later, the older Celie (Goldberg) has been beaten into submissiveness. But through friendship and sisterhood with other women, she finds her strength and her voice.

Leaving Nov. 30

Knight Rider seasons 1-4

For some kitschy nostalgia, light action and a hearty laugh at "advanced technology," binge this '80s NBC drama starring David Hasselhoff as a crime fighter paired with his trusty steed car, KITT. The Knight Industries Two Thousand boasts an almost indestructible exterior and self-aware artificial intelligence (plus, sometimes extremely dry humor).

Each episode sees the Hoff driving in to save the day. Think of the series as a low-rent precursor to the Fast and Furious franchise mashed with Transformers (when they are vehicles). It may not be award-winning fare, but Knight Rider is the perfect mindless entertainment to send you off to a good night's sleep for the rest of the month.

Leaving Nov. 30

Stargate SG-1 seasons 1-10

The 1994 sci-fi adventure film Stargate was a surprise hit at the box office (not so much with critics). Even more unexpected was that it spawned a slew of television spinoffs, starting with Stargate SG-1.

A direct sequel to the movie, the show follows a special ops team that explores the galaxy through an alien device. Stepping through the ring-shaped portal sends the soldiers to distant planets, where they search for technology and allies to defend Earth against the predatory, parasitic Goa'uld. Meanwhile, back at home, a shadowy organization attempts to take control of the Stargate for themselves.

Leaving Nov. 30

Everything leaving Netflix in November 2022

Leaving 11/1/22

From Dusk Till Dawn: Seasons 1-3

Mossad 101: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 11/11/22

If Anything Happens I Love You

Leaving 11/13/22

Scary Movie 5

Leaving 11/14/22

America's Next Top Model: Seasons 21-22

Survivor: Season 16: Micronesia

Survivor: Season 37: David vs. Goliath

Leaving 11/15/22

Suffragette

The Green Inferno

Leaving 11/18/22

Donald Glover: Weirdo

Goosebumps: Seasons 1-4

Goosebumps: Specials

Leaving 11/30/22

Bridget Jones's Baby

Clueless

The Color Purple

Hancock

He's Just Not That Into You

Ink Master: Seasons 3-4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10