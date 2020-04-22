Here's what's new on Netflix for May 2020. Yes, as we're all very much in need of new things to binge, and the big red streaming machine is ready to oblige, delivering a big new show starring Steve Carrell, comedy specials from heavy hitters, an interactive Kimmy Schmidt special and Uncut Gems.
Yes, for those who've already binged all of Michael Scott's adventures on The Office, Space Force (which is from Greg Daniels, writer/producer for The Office and Parks and Recreation) is arriving later this month. Hopefully it will help distract those waiting for Netflix to deliver more Stranger Things 4 details, and fill the void for what to watch on Netflix. I'm not saying that the Space Force is going to discover aliens, but I hope they do.
Looking at the rest of the Netflix May 2020 lineup, we're also getting comedy specials from Jerry Seinfeld and and Patton Oswalt, as well as a new Netflix Comedy Original starring Hannah Gadsby (Nanette), dubbed 'Douglas'.
Big family-friendly pickups coming to Netflix include Back to the Future Parts I and II and Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa. And once kids have gone to bed, parents can finally watch (or rewatch) Uncut Gems and/or District 9.
We're also getting a lot of new seasons of Netflix Originals including Dead To Me season 2 and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5. Riverdale season 4 is also coming to Netflix this month. We're also getting Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend, which is a "Netflix Interactive Special" ... which sounds like a comedy version of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.
Here's the whole roster of what's new on Netflix (and also leaving the service) in May 2020, as well as the shows and movies that will arrive and depart during the end of April. Our top selections are in bold.
New on Netflix April 22
- Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)
- Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)
- El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)
- The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix Film)
- The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)
- Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix April 23
- The House of Flowers : Season 3 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix April 24
- After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Extraction (Netflix Film)
- Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special)
New on Netflix April 25
- The Artist
- Django Unchained
New on Netflix April 26
- The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix April 27
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix April 29
- A Secret Love (Netflix Documentary)
- Extracurricular (Netflix Original)
- Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)
- Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Netflix Original)
- Summertime (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix April 30
- Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)
- Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)
- The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)
- Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) (Netflix Film)
- The Victims' Game (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix May 1
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- All Day and a Night (Netflix Film)
- Almost Happy (Netflix Original)
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
- Den of Thieves
- For Colored Girls
- Fun with Dick & Jane
- Get In (Netflix Film)
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy (Netflix Family)
- The Half Of It (Netflix Film)
- Hollywood (Netflix Original)
- I Am Divine
- Into the Night (Netflix Original)
- Jarhead
- Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
- Jarhead 3: The Siege
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Masha and the Bear: Season 4
- Material
- Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
- Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1
- Mrs. Serial Killer (Netflix Film)
- Reckoning: Season 1 (Exclusively on Netflix)
- Sinister
- Song of the Sea
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Heartbreak Kid
- The Patriot
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
- Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
- Underworld
- Underworld: Evolution
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- Urban Cowboy
- What a Girl Wants
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
New on Netflix May 4
- Arctic Dogs
New on Netflix May 5
- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix Comedy Special)
New on Netflix May 6
- Workin' Moms: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix May 7
- Scissor Seven: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
New on Netflix May 8
- 18 regali (Netflix Film)
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Netflix Family)
- Dead to Me: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Eddy (Netflix Original)
- The Hollow: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- House at the End of the Street
- Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Valeria (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix May 9
- Charmed: Season 2
- Grey's Anatomy: Season 16
New on Netflix May 11
- Bordertown: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (Netflix Documentary)
- Trial By Media (Netflix Documentary)
New on Netflix May 12
- True: Terrific Tales (Netflix Family)
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend (Netflix Interactive Special)
New on Netflix May 13
- The Wrong Missy (Netflix Film)
New on Netflix May 14
- Riverdale: Season 4
New on Netflix May 15
- Chichipatos (Netflix Original)
- District 9
- I Love You, Stupid (Netflix Film)
- Inhuman Resources (Netflix Original)
- Magic for Humans: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 (Netflix Family)
- White Lines (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix May 16
- La reina de Indias y el conquistador (Netflix Original)
- Public Enemies
- United 93
New on Netflix May 17
- Soul Surfer
New on Netflix May 18
- The Big Flower Fight (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix May 19
- Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix Comedy Special)
- Sweet Magnolias (Netflix Original)
- Trumbo
New on Netflix May 20
- Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall (Netflix Documentary)
- The Flash: Season 6
- Rebelión de los Godinez (Netflix Film)
New on Netflix May 22
- Control Z (Netflix Original)
- History 101 (Netflix Original)
- Just Go With It
- THE LOVEBIRDS (Netflix Film)
- Selling Sunset: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix May 23
- Dynasty: Season 3
New on Netflix May 25
- Ne Zha
- Norm of the North: Family Vacation
- Uncut Gems
New on Netflix May 26
- Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix Comedy Special)
New on Netflix May 27
- I'm No Longer Here (Netflix Film)
- The Lincoln Lawyer
New on Netflix May 28
- Dorohedoro (Netflix Anime)
- La corazonada (Netflix Film)
New on Netflix May 29
- Space Force (Netflix Original)
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 (Netflix Documentary)
New on Netflix May 31
- High Strung Free Dance
Leaving April 24
- The Ugly Truth
Leaving April 29
- National Treasure
Leaving April 30
- A Cinderella Story
- A Little Princess
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- The Craft
- Crash
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- The Dirty Dozen
- Dirty Harry
- Driving Miss Daisy
- Friday the 13th
- Good Burger
- GoodFellas
- The Hangover
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
- Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Police Academy
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
- Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
- Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
- Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
- Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
- Rosemary's Baby
- Rounders
- Scream 2
- Scream 3
- The Shawshank Redemption
- Space Jam
- Spy Kids
- Step Brothers
- Strictly Ballroom
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- True Grit
Leaving May 1
- John Carter
Leaving May 15
- Limitless
- The Place Beyond the Pines
Leaving May 17
- Royal Pains: Season 1-8
Leaving May 18
- Scandal: Season 1-7
Leaving May 19
- Black Snake Moan
- Carriers
- Evolution
- The First Wives Club
- It Takes Two
- Love, Rosie
- She’s Out of My League
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
- Young Adult
- Yours, Mine and Ours
Leaving May 25
- Bitten: Season 1-3
Leaving May 30
- Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1
Leaving May 31
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Dear John
- Final Destination
- The Final Destination
- Final Destination 2
- Final Destination 3
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action
- My Girl
- The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- Outbreak
- Red Dawn
- Richie Rich
Great new series on Netflix
Space Force is truly the big highlight of the new TV series and shows for Netflix this month. Starring Steve Carrell (The Office) and written and produced by Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation), the Space Force has a massive cast, including John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz (Sonic The Hedgehog Movie) and Fred Willard. Netflix describes it as "a comedy series about the people tasked with creating Space Force, a new branch of the U.S. military."
And while it's more of a "special event" than a show, Netflix is also giving us more of the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. The special, "Kimmy Vs. the Reverend" should prove at least somewhat novel, as Netflix bills it as a "Netflix Interactive Special." Daniel Radcliffe also appears in clip from the special shown in the sizzle reel for Netflix May 2020, shown above.
Great new movies on Netflix
For a while, those watching Netflix outside of the U.S. got to lord Uncut Gems over those in the States. That run is no more, and this is how we all win. Yes, the Safdie brothers' thrilling dark comedy drama is finally bringing Adam Sandler's award-winning performance to Netflix in the U.S.
We're also getting a new Netflix original from a compatriot of "The Sandman," a David Spade Netflix film titled The Wrong Missy. While this might not be everybody's cup of tea, something tells me it will do big numbers for Netflix, the way Sandler's projects have.
