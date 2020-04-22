Here's what's new on Netflix for May 2020. Yes, as we're all very much in need of new things to binge, and the big red streaming machine is ready to oblige, delivering a big new show starring Steve Carrell, comedy specials from heavy hitters, an interactive Kimmy Schmidt special and Uncut Gems.

Yes, for those who've already binged all of Michael Scott's adventures on The Office, Space Force (which is from Greg Daniels, writer/producer for The Office and Parks and Recreation) is arriving later this month. Hopefully it will help distract those waiting for Netflix to deliver more Stranger Things 4 details, and fill the void for what to watch on Netflix. I'm not saying that the Space Force is going to discover aliens, but I hope they do.

Looking at the rest of the Netflix May 2020 lineup, we're also getting comedy specials from Jerry Seinfeld and and Patton Oswalt, as well as a new Netflix Comedy Original starring Hannah Gadsby (Nanette), dubbed 'Douglas'.

Big family-friendly pickups coming to Netflix include Back to the Future Parts I and II and Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa. And once kids have gone to bed, parents can finally watch (or rewatch) Uncut Gems and/or District 9.

We're also getting a lot of new seasons of Netflix Originals including Dead To Me season 2 and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5. Riverdale season 4 is also coming to Netflix this month. We're also getting Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend, which is a "Netflix Interactive Special" ... which sounds like a comedy version of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

Here's the whole roster of what's new on Netflix (and also leaving the service) in May 2020, as well as the shows and movies that will arrive and depart during the end of April. Our top selections are in bold.

New on Netflix April 22

Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)

Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)

El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)

The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix Film)

The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)

Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix April 23

The House of Flowers : Season 3 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix April 24

After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Extraction (Netflix Film)

Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special)

New on Netflix April 25

The Artist

Django Unchained

New on Netflix April 26

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix April 27

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix April 29

A Secret Love (Netflix Documentary)

Extracurricular (Netflix Original)

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)

Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Netflix Original)

Summertime (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix April 30

Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)

Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) (Netflix Film)

The Victims' Game (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix May 1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

All Day and a Night (Netflix Film)

Almost Happy (Netflix Original)

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

Get In (Netflix Film)

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy (Netflix Family)

The Half Of It (Netflix Film)

Hollywood (Netflix Original)

I Am Divine

Into the Night (Netflix Original)

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Mrs. Serial Killer (Netflix Film)

Reckoning: Season 1 (Exclusively on Netflix)

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

New on Netflix May 4

Arctic Dogs

New on Netflix May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix Comedy Special)

New on Netflix May 6

Workin' Moms: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix May 7

Scissor Seven: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

New on Netflix May 8

18 regali (Netflix Film)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Netflix Family)

Dead to Me: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Eddy (Netflix Original)

The Hollow: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

House at the End of the Street

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Valeria (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix May 9

Charmed: Season 2

Grey's Anatomy: Season 16

New on Netflix May 11

Bordertown: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (Netflix Documentary)

Trial By Media (Netflix Documentary)

New on Netflix May 12

True: Terrific Tales (Netflix Family)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend (Netflix Interactive Special)

New on Netflix May 13

The Wrong Missy (Netflix Film)

New on Netflix May 14

Riverdale: Season 4

New on Netflix May 15

Chichipatos (Netflix Original)

District 9

I Love You, Stupid (Netflix Film)

Inhuman Resources (Netflix Original)

Magic for Humans: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 (Netflix Family)

White Lines (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix May 16

La reina de Indias y el conquistador (Netflix Original)

Public Enemies

United 93

New on Netflix May 17

Soul Surfer

New on Netflix May 18

The Big Flower Fight (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix May 19

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix Comedy Special)

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix Original)

Trumbo

New on Netflix May 20

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall (Netflix Documentary)

The Flash: Season 6

Rebelión de los Godinez (Netflix Film)

New on Netflix May 22

Control Z (Netflix Original)

History 101 (Netflix Original)

Just Go With It

THE LOVEBIRDS (Netflix Film)

Selling Sunset: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix May 23

Dynasty: Season 3

New on Netflix May 25

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

New on Netflix May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix Comedy Special)

New on Netflix May 27

I'm No Longer Here (Netflix Film)

The Lincoln Lawyer

New on Netflix May 28

Dorohedoro (Netflix Anime)

La corazonada (Netflix Film)

New on Netflix May 29

Space Force (Netflix Original)

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 (Netflix Documentary)

New on Netflix May 31

High Strung Free Dance

Leaving April 24

The Ugly Truth

Leaving April 29

National Treasure

Leaving April 30

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Craft

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday the 13th

Good Burger

GoodFellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rosemary's Baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit

Leaving May 1

John Carter

Leaving May 15

Limitless

The Place Beyond the Pines

Leaving May 17

Royal Pains: Season 1-8

Leaving May 18

Scandal: Season 1-7

Leaving May 19

Black Snake Moan

Carriers

Evolution

The First Wives Club

It Takes Two

Love, Rosie

She’s Out of My League

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Young Adult

Yours, Mine and Ours

Leaving May 25

Bitten: Season 1-3

Leaving May 30

Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1

Leaving May 31

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Dear John

Final Destination

The Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

My Girl

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Outbreak

Red Dawn

Richie Rich

Great new series on Netflix

Space Force is truly the big highlight of the new TV series and shows for Netflix this month. Starring Steve Carrell (The Office) and written and produced by Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation), the Space Force has a massive cast, including John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz (Sonic The Hedgehog Movie) and Fred Willard. Netflix describes it as "a comedy series about the people tasked with creating Space Force, a new branch of the U.S. military."

And while it's more of a "special event" than a show, Netflix is also giving us more of the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. The special, "Kimmy Vs. the Reverend" should prove at least somewhat novel, as Netflix bills it as a "Netflix Interactive Special." Daniel Radcliffe also appears in clip from the special shown in the sizzle reel for Netflix May 2020, shown above.

Great new movies on Netflix

For a while, those watching Netflix outside of the U.S. got to lord Uncut Gems over those in the States. That run is no more, and this is how we all win. Yes, the Safdie brothers' thrilling dark comedy drama is finally bringing Adam Sandler's award-winning performance to Netflix in the U.S.

We're also getting a new Netflix original from a compatriot of "The Sandman," a David Spade Netflix film titled The Wrong Missy. While this might not be everybody's cup of tea, something tells me it will do big numbers for Netflix, the way Sandler's projects have.