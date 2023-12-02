New on HBO and Max in December 2023 — all the new shows and movies to watch

December means cold weather and holiday togetherness, so it’s the perfect time to cozy up on the couch and check out what's new on HBO and Max.

This month brings brand new stand-up specials from comedians Leo Reich and Gary Gulman, plus original documentaries on a racially charged Boston murder case and the making of the upcoming musical adaptation of The Color Purple. Popular shows The Gilded Age, Julia, and Rap Sh!t all wrap up their latest seasons this month.

Although December can be a slow month for new releases, as viewers focus on revisiting holiday favorites, Max — one of the best streaming services — still has plenty of original content to check out. Here are a few new premieres you should look out for on Max this month.

New on Max in December 2023: Top Picks

Great Photo, Lovely Life: Facing a Family’s Secrets

It’s one thing for documentary filmmakers and photojournalists to take hard looks at other people’s trauma, but it takes uncommon bravery for those artists to turn the lens on themselves. That’s what photographer and journalist Amanda Mustard does in this film, which was produced over the course of eight years and delves into the sexual abuse committed in her own family by her grandfather. She confronts other family members and even her grandfather himself to uncover the lies and denials that have been festering for decades. Mustard uses filmmaking as a way to expose and sever the intergenerational cycle of abuse. The movie debuts on HBO and Max after playing to critical acclaim at prestigious film festivals including South by Southwest and the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam.

Premieres December 5 on Max

Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?!

The range of what can be done in stand-up comedy has greatly expanded in recent years, and British comedian Leo Reich is a perfect example of that. He honed the material from his first-ever special during runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and in Off-Broadway theater in New York City, where the New York Times called his show “darkly hilarious.” Those aren’t typical stand-up venues, and Reich’s show is a mix of performance art and traditional comedy, combined for a unique comedic experience. Reich incorporates musical numbers and stage effects into his show, along with the kind of honest, personal storytelling that is a hallmark of modern stand-up comedy. The special is produced by renowned indie film studio A24, giving it another stamp of quality and artistic ambition.

Premieres December 16 on Max

Oprah and the Color Purple Journey

(Image credit: Alamy)

The new musical movie adaptation of Alice Walker’s classic 1982 novel The Color Purple opens in theaters on December 25, and Oprah Winfrey is the perfect person to chronicle the book’s decades-long journey through its various iterations. She played a key supporting role in Steven Spielberg’s 1985 film, which stars Whoopi Goldberg as Celie, a Black woman in rural Georgia in the first half of the 20th century, struggling to find her place in an often unforgiving world. Winfrey is also a producer on the new film, which is based on the stage musical that premiered in 2005 and stars Fantasia Barrino as Celie, alongside Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks, and Taraji P. Henson. In this documentary, Winfrey will explore the evolution of the story and its continued relevance in American culture.

Premieres December 28 on Max

Everything new on Max in December 2023

December 1

9 (2009)

Anna and the King (1999)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

The Biggest Little Farm (2019)

Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

The Box (2009)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

The Color Purple (1985)

Curse of the Pink Panther (1983)

Cut Bank (2015)

Denial (2016)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Die Another Day (2002)

Doomsday (2008)

Elektra (2005)

Eye in the Sky (2016)

Flipped (2010)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldfinger (1965)

Hereafter (2010)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

How To Eat Fried Worms (2006)

The Hunt For Red October (1990)

I Am

The Informant! (2009)

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)

Jurassic World (2015)

License to Kill (1989)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Longest Ride (2015)

Love in the Time of Cholera (2007)

The Lovers (2017)

Low Tide (2019)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015)

Meet the Batwheels, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)

Naked Lunch (1991)

Necessary Roughness (1991)

Notes on a Scandal (2007)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

Over Her Dead Body (2008)

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)

Patriot Games (1992)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)

The Pink Panther (1964)

Prancer: A Christmas Tale (2022)

Ramona and Beezus (2010)

Red Dawn (1984)

Return of the Pink Panther (1975)

Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Sergio Leone: The Italian Who Invented America (2022)

A Shot In The Dark (1964)

Skyfall (2012)

Son of the Pink Panther (1993)

The Souvenir (2019)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Timeline (2003)

Trail of the Pink Panther (1982)

Trainwreck (2015)

A View To Kill (1985)

Villeneuve Pironi: Racing's Untold Tragedy (2022)

The Women (2008)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

December 3

Holiday Party with Andrew and Zoe (Magnolia Network)

Maori Kuhawa And The Floating Worlds Time Forgot

OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas Serenade (OWN) (2023)

Pets and Pickers, Season 2 (Animal Planet)

Teen Titans Go!: Great Holiday Escape & Christmas Magic (Cartoon Network)

December 4

Murder In Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning (HBO Original)

December 5

Great Photo, Lovely Life (HBO Original) (2023)

Real Time Crime, Season 2 (ID)

December 6

Street Outlaws vs. The World: After Hours (Discovery Channel)

December 7

Boom Boom Bruno (Max Original)

Elmo & Tango Holiday Helpers (Max Original)

Vlad & Niki, Season 2C

December 10

OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas of Yes (OWN) (2023)

White House Christmas (2023) (HGTV)

December 11

Peltz Beckham vs The Wedding Planners (discovery+ Original)

December 12

1000-lb Sisters, Season 4B (TLC)

sMothered, Season 5 (TLC)

Trees and Other Entanglements (HBO Original) (2023)

December 15

The Giver (2014)

On the Tee, Season 1B

December 16

Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! (HBO Original)

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 8B (Discovery Channel)

December 17

OWN Holiday Movie: The Christmas Detective (OWN) (2023)

December 18

Good Cop Bad Cop (ID)

Gwyneth vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial (discovery+ Original)

World's First Battlefield (Science Channel)

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 3 (Animal Planet)

December 19

90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way, Season 5 (TLC)

Border Control: Sweden

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 2 (Discovery Channel)

December 20

American Masters: Leonard Bernstein: Reaching for the Note (1998)

Daniel (HBO Original) (2023)

December 21

Engineering Catastrophes, Season 5B (Science Channel)

Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base (Max Original)

December 23

Bering Sea Gold, Season 12 (Discovery Channel)

December 24

OWN Holiday Movie: Christmas Revisited (OWN) (2023)

Spirited Away: Live On Stage (2023)

December 25

90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #1 (TLC)

Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! (2023)

December 26

90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #2 (TLC)

Building Outside the Lines (Magnolia Network)

Superchef Grudge Match, Season 2 (Food Network)

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, Season 2 (HGTV)

December 28

Married to Real Estate, Season 3 (HGTV)

Oprah and The Color Purple Journey (Max Original) (2023)

December 29

In With the Old, Seasons 5 (Magnolia Network)

Restoring Galveston: The Inn (Magnolia Network)

The Established Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

December 30

Amina's Way (OWN)

Time Bomb Y2K (HBO Original) (2023)

Leaving Max in December 2023

December 2

Stath Lets Flats, Season 3

Long Live the Royals

December 6

Stand Up To Cancer (2023) (HBO Original)

December 7

Mostly 4 Millennials

December 9

Nightcrawler (2014)

December 10

Tropical Cop Tales

December 11

Frisky Dingo

December 12

Hot Streets

December 13

Tom Goes to the Mayor

December 14

The Heart, She Holler

December 15

Entourage (2015)

December 16

Beah: A Black Woman Speaks (HBO Original) (2003)

Eagleheart

Eagleheart

December 18

Delocated

December 19

China, IL

December 20

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

December 21

Spotlight (2015)

December 26

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

December 27

The Oslo Diaries (HBO Original) (2018)

December 31

12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1-2

The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

All About the Benjamins (2002)

The Amazing Panda Adventure (1995)

American Ultra (2015)

Animal Kingdom (2010)

Annabelle (2014)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

The Ant Bully (2006)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

The Artist (2011)

At Middleton (2014)

The Avengers (1998)

The Bachelor (1999)

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)

Ballet 422 (2014)

Batman (1966)

Before Midnight (2013)

Bells are Ringing (1960)

Beyond the Reach (2015)

Black Beauty (1994)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

The Book of Life (2014)

Boys' Night Out (1962)

Brigadoon (1954)

The Bronze (2015)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Child’s Play (1988)

A Christmas Carol (1938)

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

A Christmas Story (1983)

A Christmas Story 2 (2012)

A Cinderella Story (2004)

The Circle (2017)

The Comedian (2016)

The Company Men (2010)

Compliance (2012)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Constantine: City of Demons (2018)

Crocodile Dundee (1986)

Crocodile Dundee II (1988)

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001)

Cunningham (2019)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

Daphne & Velma (2018)

DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year (2016)

DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games (2017)

DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis (2018)

Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons (2020)

Defending Your Life (1991)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007)

Detour (2017)

Dim Sum Funeral (2008)

Diner (1982)

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead (1991)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

Elf (2003)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Enter The Warrior's Gate (2017)

Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico (CNN)

Every Secret Thing (2014)

Fast Color (2019)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

The Final Destination (2009)

Flashpoint (1984)

Flawless (2008)

Fool's Gold (2008)

Four Christmases (2008)

Frank Miller's Sin City (2005)

Fred Claus (2007)

From Here to Eternity (1953)

The Full Monty (1997)

Funny Farm (1988)

Garden State (2004)

Get Carter (1971)

Ginger & Rosa (2013)

The Golden Compass (2007)

The Good Heart (2010)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

The Haunting (1999)

Headhunters (2012)

Hearts in Atlantis (2001)

Heaven Help Us (1985)

Holiday Affair (1949)

The Hollars (2016)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

The House (2017)

The Illusionist (2010)

In The Heart of The Sea (2015)

Infinitely Polar Bear (2015)

Inside Job (2010)

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

The Iron Lady (2011)

Jack Frost (1998)

The Jellies

Jumanji (1995)

Kill Your Darlings (2013)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Lean on Me (1989)

Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain (2017)

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High (2018)

LEGO Justice League: Cosmic Clash (2016)

LEGO Justice League: Gotham City Breakout (2016)

The LEGO Movie (2014)

The Letter (1940)

Looney Tunes: Back in Action (2003)

The Lost Boys (1987)

Lost in America (1985)

Love Is Strange (2014)

Love Jones (1997)

Luce (2019)

Lucy, The Daughter of the Devil

Maggie's Plan (2016)

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942)

Marley & Me (2008)

The Master (2012)

Misery (1990)

Music Within (2007)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Neverending Story (1984)

New Year's Eve (2011)

Nico, 1988 (2018)

Nine (2009)

Out of the Past (1947)

Paddington 2 (2017)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

The Pirate (1948)

Pleasantville (1998)

The Polar Express (2004)

Precious (2009)

The Prince and the Pauper (1937)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Quartet (2012)

Real Life Nightmare

Restless (2011)

Rock of Ages (2012)

Roger & Me (1989)

Room for One More (1952)

The Rover (2014)

Running on Empty (1988)

Running Scared (2006)

Sarah’s Key (2011)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob! (2021)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

The Seagull (2018)

Searching for Sugar Man (2012)

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)

Shanghai (2010)

She’s Funny That Way (2015)

Shivering Truth

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Shoplifters (2018)

Snitch (2013)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Son of the Mask (2005)

Song of the Thin Man (1947)

Spartan (2004)

Speedway (1968)

Spinout (1966)

Stan & Ollie (2018)

Step Up All In (2014)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)

Stephen King's Silver Bullet (1985)

Stephen King's Thinner (1996)

Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog (2022)

Take Shelter (2011)

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)

Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse (Cartoon Network) (2022)

Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam (Cartoon Network) (2021)

Teen Witch (1989)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)

Three Godfathers (1936)

Tom & Jerry: The Movie (1993)

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)

Tom And Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers (2014)

Trick 'r Treat (2009)

Tricky Dick

The Trouble with Spies (1987)

The Turning Point (1977)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947)

Tyrel (2018)

Under the Same Moon (2007)

Unmasking A Killer (HLN)

Urge (2016)

Uss Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas (2011)

Volunteers (1985)

Warm Bodies (2013)

The Wash (2001)

WB 100th Behind the Shield

What's Up, Doc? (1972)

Where the Boys Are (1960)

White Chicks (2004)

The Whole Ten Yards (2004)

Winter's Tale (2014)

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (2019)

You're Next (2013)