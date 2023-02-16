New movies on HBO Max in February 2023

New movies are constantly flooding onto HBO Max, which is one of several reasons why it's our choice for best streaming service. February 2023 brings a batch of great new movies, including the Sandra Bullock/George Clooney space thriller Gravity, the 2022 ode to cinema Empire of Light and the acclaimed documentary Honeyland.

The catalog of best HBO Max movies is stacked with older classics and newer blockbusters. Several 2023 Oscar-nominated movies are streaming on the service, including Banshees of Inisherin and Elvis.

Before we get to the big list of the new movies on HBO Max this month, let's dive into three of our top picks:

New movies on HBO Max: Editor's picks

Empire of Light (2022)

Sam Mendes' film received mixed reviews (leaning more on the negative side, to be honest), despite his acclaimed body of work and the casting of Olivia Colman as the lead. Like the splashier Babylon, Empire of Light is a love letter to cinema. Colman is a small theater manager in a sleepy English coastal town. She suffers mental health issues that cause her to act out. When a new Black co-worker (Micheal Ward) joins the staff, romance blooms between them. But life turns out to be much more complicated than the movies.

On HBO Max (opens in new tab) since Feb. 7

Gravity (2013)

As far as dangerous jobs go, astronaut has to be near the top of the list. Alfonso Cuarón's thriller will get your pulse pounding as the story follows two astronauts stranded in deep space. Dr. Ryan Stone (Sandra Bullock) is a medical engineer on her first shuttle mission, while Commander Matt Kowalsky (George Clooney) is a veteran on his last flight before retirement. During a routine space walk, disaster strikes and leaves the shuttle destroyed. They're left with no hope of rescue, except a distance chance ... if they venture even deeper into space.

On HBO Max starting Feb. 23

Honeyland (2019)

Acclaimed Macedonian documentary Honeyland was the first film to receive an Oscar nomination in both the Best International Feature Film and Best Documentary Feature categories. It follows Hatidže Muratova, a beekeper in the remote mountains of North Macedonia who uses ancient traditions to cultivate honey. The arrival of new neighbors disrupts her way of life and livelihood. Directors Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov use Muratova's story to examine issues of climate change, resource depletion and the effects of consumerism on the natural world.

On HBO Max (opens in new tab) since Feb. 1

New movies on HBO Max on February 1

Acts of Vengeance, 2017 (HBO)

Another Country, 2022

A Vigilante, 2018 (HBO)

Blair Witch, 2016 (HBO)

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), 2014 (HBO)

Blame it on Rio, 1984 (HBO)

Bride Wars, 2009 (HBO)

Bull Durham, 1988 (HBO)

Can’t Hardly Wait, 1998, (HBO)

Casino Royale, 2006 (HBO)

Catch Me If You Can, 2002 (HBO)

Come and Find Me, 2016 (HBO)

Cooties, 2014 (HBO)

Diamonds Are Forever, 1971 (HBO)

Don’t Play Us Cheap, 1972

Dr. No, 1962 (HBO)

Eighth Grade, 2018 (HBO)

Factual: Love Off The Grid, Season 1

Food: Hungry for Answers

Footloose, 1984 (HBO)

Force Majeure, 2014 (HBO)

Girl with a Pearl Earring, 2003 (HBO)

Goldeneye, 1995 (HBO)

Good Boy!, 2003 (HBO)

Gossip, 2000 (HBO)

Graffiti Bridge, 1990 (HBO)

Hannibal, 2001 (HBO)

Heist, 2001 (HBO)

High Society, 1956

Honeyland, 2019 (HBO)

Hotel for Dogs, 2009 (HBO)

How I Live Now, 2013 (HBO)

I Am Wrath, 2016 (HBO)

Just Cause, 1995 (HBO)

Live Free or Die Hard, 2007 (HBO)

Luce, 2019 (HBO)

Mandabi, 1968

Mannequin Two: On the Move, 1991 (HBO)

Mermaids, 2003 (HBO)

Moorraker, 1979 (HBO)

Never Grow Old, 2019 (HBO)

Niaye, 1964

Nothing Like the Holidays, 2008 (HBO)

Octopussy, 1983 (HBO)

Own: The Great Soul Food Cook Off

Pens & Pencils, 2022

Person to Person, 2017 (HBO)

Platoon, 1986 (HBO)

Quantum of Solace, 2008 (HBO)

Red, 2010 (HBO)

Scary Movie, 2000 (HBO)

Scary Movie 2, 2001 (HBO)

Scary Movie 3, 2003 (HBO)

Sleepy Hollow, 1999 (HBO)

So I Married an Axe Murderer, 1993

Space is the Place, 1974

Superbad, 2007

Suspect Zero, 2004 (HBO)

Swiss Army Man, 2016 (HBO)

Take This Waltz, 2011 (HBO)

Taxi Driver, 1976

Thanks For Sharing, 2012 (HBO)

The Art of Self-Defense, 2019 (HBO)

The Best of Blaxploitation

The Crazies, 2010 (HBO)

The Living Daylights, 1987 (HBO)

The Man with the Golden Gun, 1974 (HBO)

The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009 (HBO)

The Mexican, 2001 (HBO)

The Miracle Worker, 1962 (HBO)

The Monster, 2016 (HBO)

The Music Man, 1962

The Show, 2020 (HBO)

The Silence of the Lambs, 1991 (HBO)

The Story of a Three Day Pass, 1967

The Terminator, 1984 (HBO)

The Vow, 2012

Throw Mama from the Train, 1987 (HBO)

Thunderball, 1965 (HBO)

Tommy Boy, 1995 (HBO)

Tomorrow Never Dies, 1997 (HBO)

Village of the Damned, 1960

War of the Worlds, 2005 (HBO)

Wayne’s World, 1992 (HBO)

Wayne’s World 2, 1993 (HBO)

White Bird In A Blizzard, 2014 (HBO)

You Only Live Twice, 1967 (HBO)

New movies on HBO Max on February 2

Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, Max Original Premiere

Super Villains, The Investigation (aka Supervillains, l’enquête), Max Original Premiere

New movies on HBO Max on February 3

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014 Extended Version (HBO)

New movies on HBO Max on February 7

All That Breathes, 2022 (HBO)

Edge of Tomorrow, 2014 (HBO)

Empire of Light, 2022 (HBO)

New movies on HBO Max on February 23

Gravity, 2013

