Oscar nominations 2023 — full list and how to watch on Netflix, HBO Max and more

The Oscar nominations 2023 list is an eclectic bunch of films, from smaller crowd-pleasing indies like Everything Everywhere All at Once to blockbusters Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick.

Unlike in previous years, the 2023 Oscar nominations are dominated by theatrical releases, rather than titles that were exclusive to streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon. However, many movies have since moved to streaming after racking up big money at the box office.

The Academy has grown much more diverse and international in recent years, which was proven again by the inclusion of Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund and his film Triangle of Sadness in several top categories.

There were plenty of Oscar nomination snubs, of course. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Knives Out: A Glass Onion Mystery and The Whale all failed to crack Best Picture. And while Women Talking did appear in that category, none of its acclaimed cast members (including Claire Foy, Rooney Mara and Jessie Buckley) were nominated.

Here's the full list of 2023 Oscar nominations and where to find them streaming online. Movies labeled "n/a" are not available for streaming.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front (stream on Netflix (opens in new tab) )

(stream on Netflix ) Avatar: The Way of Water (n/a)

(n/a) The Banshees of Inisherin (stream on HBO Max (opens in new tab) )

(stream on HBO Max ) Elvis (stream on HBO Max (opens in new tab) )

(stream on HBO Max ) Everything Everywhere All at Once (stream on Showtime (opens in new tab) )

(stream on Showtime ) The Fabelmans (buy on Amazon (opens in new tab) or Apple (opens in new tab) )

(buy on Amazon or Apple ) Tár (buy on Amazon (opens in new tab) or Apple (opens in new tab) )

(buy on Amazon or Apple ) Top Gun: Maverick (stream on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) )

(stream on Paramount Plus ) Triangle of Sadness (buy/rent on Amazon (opens in new tab) or Apple (opens in new tab) )

(buy/rent on Amazon or Apple ) Women Talking (n/a)

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale (n/a)

(n/a) Paul Mescal, Aftersun (rent/buy on Amazon (opens in new tab) or Apple (opens in new tab) )

(rent/buy on Amazon or Apple ) Bill Nighy, Living (n/a)

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde (stream on Netflix (opens in new tab) )

(stream on Netflix ) Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie (rent/buy on Amazon (opens in new tab) or Apple (opens in new tab) )

(rent/buy on Amazon or Apple ) Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway (stream on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab) )

(stream on Apple TV Plus ) Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (stream Feb. 1 on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) )

(stream Feb. 1 on Disney Plus ) Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, and Ian Stokell

Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, and Ian Stokell Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (stream on Netflix (opens in new tab) )

Screenplay by Rian Johnson

(stream on Netflix ) Screenplay by Rian Johnson Living

Screenplay by Kazuo Ishiguro

Screenplay by Kazuo Ishiguro Top Gun: Maverick

Screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie, story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

Screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie, story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks Women Talking

Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Screenplay by Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Screenplay by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Screenplay by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert The Fabelmans

Screenplay by Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner

Screenplay by Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner TÁR

Screenplay by Todd Field

Screenplay by Todd Field Triangle of Sadness

Screenplay by Ruben Östlund

Best International Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Germany

Germany Argentina, 1985 (stream on Prime Video (opens in new tab) )

Argentina

(stream on Prime Video ) Argentina Close (n/a)

Belgium

(n/a) Belgium EO (n/a)

Poland

(n/a) Poland The Quiet Girl (n/a)

Ireland

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (stream on Netflix (opens in new tab) )

(stream on Netflix ) Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (buy/rent on Amazon (opens in new tab) or Apple (opens in new tab) )

(buy/rent on Amazon or Apple ) Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (buy/rent on Amazon (opens in new tab) or Apple (opens in new tab) )

(buy/rent on Amazon or Apple ) The Sea Beast (stream on Netflix (opens in new tab) )

(stream on Netflix ) Turning Red (stream on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) )

Best Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes (n/a)

(n/a) All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (n/a)

(n/a) Fire of Love (stream on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) )

(stream on Disney Plus ) A House Made of Splinters (n/a)

(n/a) Navalny (stream on HBO Max (opens in new tab) )

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

James Friend

James Friend Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (stream on Netflix (opens in new tab) )

Darius Khondji

(stream on Netflix ) Darius Khondji Elvis

Mandy Walker

Mandy Walker Empire of Light (n/a)

Roger Deakins

(n/a) Roger Deakins Tár

Florian Hoffmeister

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon (n/a)

(n/a) Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (stream on Peacock (opens in new tab) )

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman (stream on HBO Max (opens in new tab) )

(stream on HBO Max ) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Volker Bertelmann

Volker Bertelmann Babylon

Justin Hurwitz

Justin Hurwitz The Banshees of Inisherin

Carter Burwell

Carter Burwell Everything Everywhere All at Once

Son Lux

Son Lux The Fabelmans

John Williams

Best Original Song

"Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman (n/a)

Music and lyrics by Diane Warren

(n/a) Music and lyrics by Diane Warren "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick

Music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

Music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson; lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler

Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson; lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler "Naatu Naatu" from RRR (stream on (opens in new tab) Netflix (opens in new tab) )

Music by M. M. Keeravani and lyrics by Chandrabose

(stream on Netflix ) Music by M. M. Keeravani and lyrics by Chandrabose "This Is a Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski; lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse (stream on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab) )

(stream on Apple TV Plus ) The Flying Sailor (stream on The New Yorker (opens in new tab) )

(stream on The New Yorker ) Ice Merchants (n/a)

(n/a) My Year of Dicks (stream on Vimeo (opens in new tab) )

(stream on Vimeo ) An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It (n/a)

Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye (n/a)

(n/a) Ivalu (n/a)

(n/a) Le Pupille (stream on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) )

(stream on Disney Plus ) Night Ride (stream on The New Yorker (opens in new tab) )

(stream on The New Yorker ) The Red Suitcase (n/a)

Best Documentary Short Subject