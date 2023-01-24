Oscar nominations 2023 — full list and how to watch on Netflix, HBO Max and more

The Oscar nominations 2023 list is an eclectic bunch of films, from smaller crowd-pleasing indies like Everything Everywhere All at Once to blockbusters Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick.
Unlike in previous years, the 2023 Oscar nominations are dominated by theatrical releases, rather than titles that were exclusive to streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon. However, many movies have since moved to streaming after racking up big money at the box office.
The Academy has grown much more diverse and international in recent years, which was proven again by the inclusion of Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund and his film Triangle of Sadness in several top categories.
There were plenty of Oscar nomination snubs, of course. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Knives Out: A Glass Onion Mystery and The Whale all failed to crack Best Picture. And while Women Talking did appear in that category, none of its acclaimed cast members (including Claire Foy, Rooney Mara and Jessie Buckley) were nominated.
Here's the full list of 2023 Oscar nominations and where to find them streaming online. Movies labeled "n/a" are not available for streaming.
Best Picture
- All Quiet on the Western Front (stream on Netflix (opens in new tab))
- Avatar: The Way of Water (n/a)
- The Banshees of Inisherin (stream on HBO Max (opens in new tab))
- Elvis (stream on HBO Max (opens in new tab))
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (stream on Showtime (opens in new tab))
- The Fabelmans (buy on Amazon (opens in new tab) or Apple (opens in new tab))
- Tár (buy on Amazon (opens in new tab) or Apple (opens in new tab))
- Top Gun: Maverick (stream on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab))
- Triangle of Sadness (buy/rent on Amazon (opens in new tab) or Apple (opens in new tab))
- Women Talking (n/a)
Best Director
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Todd Field, Tár
- Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best Actor
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale (n/a)
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun (rent/buy on Amazon (opens in new tab) or Apple (opens in new tab))
- Bill Nighy, Living (n/a)
Best Actress
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Ana de Armas, Blonde (stream on Netflix (opens in new tab))
- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie (rent/buy on Amazon (opens in new tab) or Apple (opens in new tab))
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway (stream on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab))
- Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (stream Feb. 1 on Disney Plus (opens in new tab))
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Adapted Screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front
Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, and Ian Stokell
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (stream on Netflix (opens in new tab))
Screenplay by Rian Johnson
- Living
Screenplay by Kazuo Ishiguro
- Top Gun: Maverick
Screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie, story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks
- Women Talking
Screenplay by Sarah Polley
Best Original Screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Screenplay by Martin McDonagh
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
Screenplay by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans
Screenplay by Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner
- TÁR
Screenplay by Todd Field
- Triangle of Sadness
Screenplay by Ruben Östlund
Best International Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
Germany
- Argentina, 1985 (stream on Prime Video (opens in new tab))
Argentina
- Close (n/a)
Belgium
- EO (n/a)
Poland
- The Quiet Girl (n/a)
Ireland
Best Animated Feature Film
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (stream on Netflix (opens in new tab))
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (buy/rent on Amazon (opens in new tab) or Apple (opens in new tab))
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (buy/rent on Amazon (opens in new tab) or Apple (opens in new tab))
- The Sea Beast (stream on Netflix (opens in new tab))
- Turning Red (stream on Disney Plus (opens in new tab))
Best Documentary Feature Film
- All That Breathes (n/a)
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (n/a)
- Fire of Love (stream on Disney Plus (opens in new tab))
- A House Made of Splinters (n/a)
- Navalny (stream on HBO Max (opens in new tab))
Best Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front
James Friend
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (stream on Netflix (opens in new tab))
Darius Khondji
- Elvis
Mandy Walker
- Empire of Light (n/a)
Roger Deakins
- Tár
Florian Hoffmeister
Best Film Editing
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Production Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon (n/a)
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Best Costume Design
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (stream on Peacock (opens in new tab))
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman (stream on HBO Max (opens in new tab))
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Best Original Score
- All Quiet on the Western Front
Volker Bertelmann
- Babylon
Justin Hurwitz
- The Banshees of Inisherin
Carter Burwell
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
Son Lux
- The Fabelmans
John Williams
Best Original Song
- "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman (n/a)
Music and lyrics by Diane Warren
- "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick
Music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
- "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson; lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler
- "Naatu Naatu" from RRR (stream on (opens in new tab)Netflix (opens in new tab))
Music by M. M. Keeravani and lyrics by Chandrabose
- "This Is a Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once
Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski; lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne
Best Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Animated Short Film
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse (stream on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab))
- The Flying Sailor (stream on The New Yorker (opens in new tab))
- Ice Merchants (n/a)
- My Year of Dicks (stream on Vimeo (opens in new tab))
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It (n/a)
Best Live Action Short Film
- An Irish Goodbye (n/a)
- Ivalu (n/a)
- Le Pupille (stream on Disney Plus (opens in new tab))
- Night Ride (stream on The New Yorker (opens in new tab))
- The Red Suitcase (n/a)
Best Documentary Short Subject
- The Elephant Whisperers (stream on Netflix (opens in new tab))
- Haulout (stream on The New Yorker (opens in new tab))
- How Do You Measure a Year? (n/a)
- The Martha Mitchell Effect (stream on Netflix (opens in new tab))
- Stranger at the Gate (stream on Vimeo (opens in new tab))