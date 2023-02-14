7 top new movies to watch on Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video and more this week (Feb. 14-20)

The biggest new movies to stream online this week offer different flavors of drama. And this time it's hard to figure out which film is truly the biggest title of the week.

The most interesting new movie of the week is an Apple TV Plus Original that's all about familial sabotage. Julianne Moore plays a mother whose love for her son (who is played by Bucky himself, Sebastian Stan) may be used against her.

Peacock's latest award-worthy film is Armageddon Time, a drama that doesn't really match its Michael Bay-ish title. Meanwhile, Prime Video's getting the fantastical Three Thousand Years of Longing, starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, which is also coming to MGM Plus (the service formerly known as Epix).

Elsewhere, Netflix lands The Woman King, and it's also bringing horror vibes to high school with a new Japanese movie that has the creepiest scavenger hunt ever.

Here, are the top 7 new movies to watch online this week:

Sharper (Apple TV Plus)

What if Succession, but a noir movie with a star-studded cast? Apple's new film (which comes from powerhouse A24), has John Lithgow as patriarch Richard Hobbes who refuses to show his son Tom (Justice Smith) the love or respect that one should,.

And this is all going to be manipulated by Max (Sebastian Stan), the failson of Richard's lover Madeline (Julianne Moore). Max is both a thief and a failure, and it seems like he doesn't care how much he's going to hurt the people around him to make off rich.

Watch on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab) starting Friday (Feb. 17)

Re/Member (Netflix)

Netflix brings the J-horror vibes this week with Re/Member. In it, Asuka, Takahiro and four of their high school classmates are in the worst Groundhog Day ever. Not only are they stuck in school, but they're going to keep living through the same murderous time loop where the mysterious "Red Person" is hunting them down.

The answer to this never-ending nightmare seems to be tied to the parts of a dismembered body that are hidden throughout their school grounds. Looks like a solid blend of supernatural horror and high school dynamics.

Watch on Netflix (opens in new tab) right now (releases Tuesday, Feb. 14)

Maybe I Do (Digital)

Unease about getting married begins long before the altar. But the unease Allen (Luke Bracey) is feeling about wedding Michelle (Emma Roberts) is only the tip of the drama in Maybe I Do, a recent release that's hitting digital on demand this week.

And Maybe I Do throws a new wrinkle into matrimony: inlaws who are already having affairs with each other. Fortunately, those inlaws are played by a murderer's row of talents: Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy.

Buy digitally with Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) starting today (Feb. 14)

Woman King (Netflix)

Box office conqueror The Woman King was inspired by true events, with a focus on the Agojie tribe of Dahomey — an all-woman army in West Africa kingdom. Viola Davis won tons of praise for her performance as General Nanisca, a leader training a new class of soldiers. She often butts heads with King Ghezo (John Boyega).

The Woman King faced something of a backlash, as some wanted it to be more of a facts-first film, as the movie didn't mention the Dahomey Kingdom's involvement in slavery.

Watch on Netflix (opens in new tab) right starting Thursday (Feb. 16)

Armageddon Time (Peacock)

Armageddon Time, a well-lauded film from James Gray (Ad Astra) sees life in 1980's Queens, NYC through the Jewish-American family of young Paul Graff (Banks Repeta). At school, Paul isn't really focused on studies, and he's recently become friends with Johnny, a Black classmate who keeps getting into trouble — though it's not by any intent.

Paul's parents, Irving (Jeremy Strong) and Esther (Anne Hathaway) don't appreciate their son's artistic ambitions, and the boy earns their ire by getting caught smoking a joint with Johnny. This sparks a downward descent, that sends Paul to a more stringent school.

Armageddon Time earned a solid critical response — especially for Gray, lauded for pulling off a nostalgia-free examination of his own childhood.

Watch on Peacock (opens in new tab) starting Friday (Feb. 17)

Three Thousand Years of Longing (MGM Plus and Prime Video)

A visually-fantastic modern fable, Three Thousand Years of Longing asks "what if you found a genie, and what if that genie was Idris Elba?" Dr. Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) faces just that situation when she unlocks a Djinn (Elba) she doesn't believe in. And on top of that, she's too familiar with all of the lore surrounding genies, and the old saw of "be careful what you wish for."

The latest film from George Miller — and one that sits oddly between two Mad Max movies — is a unique meditation on loneliness. And one that will definitely surprise.

Watch on MGM Plus starting Wednesday (Feb. 15) and Prime Video on Friday (Feb. 17)

Cat Daddies (Digital)

Forget cats and dogs, what about the somewhat unusual pairing of cats and the men who give them a home? Director Mye Hoang’s Cat Daddies explores those connections, by looking at nine "cat dads" who found the companionship they needed in a feline friend.

Critics appreciated the stories and personalities on display in Cat Daddies, but they also pointed out that the narratives don't come together for any grand conclusion.

Buy digitally with Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) starting Friday (Feb. 17)