New Apple TV 4K release date leaks — here’s when you’ll get yours

The new Apple TV 4K 2021 is coming, that we know. What we don’t know is when Apple is going to let us buy one for ourselves. Well, long-time leaker Jon Prosser believes he knows the date.

Prosser claims on Twitter that the Apple TV 4K will arrive on May 21. If that date sounds familiar, it’s because that’s the same date he says the new iPad Pro 2021 will launch.

Update on this:iPad Pro launch is May 21st. The “22nd” date I mentioned is linked to the 5G model for a certain carrier and should be disregarded for the most part.Apple will also launch the new Apple TV on May 21st. https://t.co/A31ZulKGWaApril 29, 2021 See more

Prosser had previously claimed that the 11-inch iPad Pro would be arriving a day later than the 12.9-inch model, which didn’t make any sense. However, he's since updated that claim, noting that the late release is limited to a 5G model at one specific carrier. In other words, it's not actually representative of Apple’s official release date.

MacRumors has corroborated the iPad Pro’s May 21 release date, after U.K. retailer John Lewis accidentally posted that information on its website. The retailer also posted the same date for the iMac 2021.

If Prosser’s latest claim is true, it means that May 21 is set to be a big day for Apple. With three new products hitting store shelves, and the fact retailers are reopening across the world, you should probably expect a decent crowd at your nearest Apple Store.

Obviously if you can’t wait that long, and don’t want to stand in a line of people during a pandemic, pre-orders for all three products are set to open up tomorrow (April 30).

The new Apple TV 4K packs in Apple’s A12 Bionic processor, a brand new remote complete with a scroll wheel, Dolby Vision and the ability to play content at 4K and 60 frames per second. It will cost you $179 for the 32GB model and $199 for 64GB.

Meanwhile, the iPad Pro 2021 will come with a mini-LED display, Apple's M1 chip, optional 5G and a new TrueDepth camera with Center Stage feature. Prices start at $799 for the 11-inch model and $1,099 for the 12.9-inch.

The iMac 2021 comes in a range of colors, a 24-inch Retina Display, 8GB of RAM, and is powered by Apple's M1 chip. It has an optional Touch ID-enabled keyboard. Prices start at $1,299.