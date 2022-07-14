Netflix sets Tudum 2022 date: Everything we know so far

Tada! Tudum is back! Netflix's global fan event returns for its second year. The streaming service announced the free virtual livestream will take place September 24, and feature more than 100 stars from its top shows and movies. It will also unveil exclusive news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks at upcoming projects.

Last year's inaugural Tudum featured the stars and creators of some of the best Netflix shows, including Stranger Things, Cobra Kai, Bridgerton, The Crown, The Witcher and The Umbrella Academy.

The event is named after the sound that plays whenever you start watching something on Netflix.

Tudum 2022 follows on the heels of Netflix's second Geeked Week, another virtual fan event celebrating sci-fi, fantasy, gaming and anime titles.

The main part of Tudum is taking place Saturday (September 24), though the kickoff is actually set for Friday night and the concluding festivities are on Sunday.

The event spans four continents with five events:

Kickoff in Korea: 11 a.m. KST (7 p.m. PT Sept. 23)

11 a.m. KST (7 p.m. PT Sept. 23) India preview: 11 a.m. IST (10:30 p.m. PT Sept. 23)

11 a.m. IST (10:30 p.m. PT Sept. 23) U.S., Europe and Latin America preview: 10 am PT / 1 p.m. ET

10 am PT / 1 p.m. ET Finale in Japan: 1:00 pm JST September 25 (9:00 pm PT September 24)

Watch the date announcement teaser:

Where can I watch Tudum?

Tudum will stream on Netflix’s YouTube channel (opens in new tab) in a number of different languages.

More info can be found at Tudum.com/event (opens in new tab).

What Netflix shows and movies will featured?

Netflix hasn't announced which shows and movies will be featured in Tudum 2022.

Last year, the Bridgerton cast unveiled a sneak preview of season 2 and a first look at the Creel house in Stranger Things season 4. The event also teased upcoming new series like Sandman and movies like Red Notice.

This year, we're hoping to get teasers for Cobra Kai season 5 and The Crown season 5, full trailers for The Sandman and Knives Out 2, and first looks at Bridgerton season 3 and Emily in Paris season 3. And maybe if we're lucky, some news about Squid Game season 2.