How to watch Netflix Geeked Week: Full schedule, dates, times, movies and shows

Netflix thinks we have all the spare time in the world, or at least its Netflix Geeked Week schedule suggests as much. So, for those looking for how to find how to watch Geeked Week, or to just see the movies and shows they are interested in?

Well, we've got a full breakdown of what content is on what day, as well as the panel times. This way, you don't have to sit through all five days just to see the Stranger Things 4 after show or get more hyped for The Umbrella Academy season 3, as its panel.

Oh, and speaking of Stranger Things, we hope all the fans of Hawkins' Upside-Down adventurers know to keep their Thursday slot wide open. Netflix is devoting a whole day of Geeked Week to Stranger Things. There, you'll get the aforementioned Stranger Things 4 aftershow, and something that sounds like a D&D campaign featuring the cast.

Other big titles to expect sneak peeks, news and more about this Geeked Week include The Sandman, Netflix's live-action Resident Evil series and the Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling-led film The Gray Man. Netflix will also drop new details for Sonic Prime, which we're at least a little curious about (even if it isn't based in the current Sonic movies landscape).

Check out the trailer below:

When and where to watch Netflix Geeked Week

The Netflix Geeked Week schedule is simple, with most days starting at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT, though Wednesday (June 8) begins at 7 p.m. ET and Friday starts an hour later than usual, at 1 p.m. ET.

Netflix will host its Geeked Week streams on all the major social and streaming media platforms.

Those include:

Netflix Geeked Week full daily schedule

Monday (June 6) — Series (aka live action)

The shows announced for Monday are: The Umbrella Academy, The Sandman, Resident Evil, One Piece, First Kill, Alice In Borderland, All Of Us Are Dead, Fate: The Winx Saga, Locke & Key, Manifest, School Tales The Series, Shadow And Bone, Sweet Tooth, The Midnight Club, Vikings: Valhalla, Warrior Nun and 1899.

Series Showcase at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. BST

The Sandman Panel at 10:10 a.m. PT / 1:10 p.m. ET / 6:10 p.m. BST

The Umbrella Academy Panel at 10:40 a.m. PT / 1:40 p.m. ET / 6:40 p.m. BST

Most Presents: Vampire Pride with First Kill at 11:15 a.m. PT / 2:15 p.m. ET / 7:15 p.m. BST

Tuesday (June 7) — Films

The films announced for Tuesday are: The Gray Man, the School for Good and Evil, Spiderhead, Day Shift, The Sea Beast, Wendell & Wild, Blasted, Killer Book Club, Interceptor and Troll.

Film Showcase at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. BST

The Gray Man Panel at 9:40 a.m. PT / 12:40 p.m. ET / 5:40 p.m. BST

The School for Good & Evil Panel at 10:10 a.m. PT / 1:10 p.m. ET / 6:10 p.m. BST

Wednesday (June 8) — Animation

The titles announced for Wednesday are: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Love, Death & Robots, The Dragon Prince, Arcane, Inside Job, Exception, Farzar and Moonrise.

Netflix Geeked Week After School Special at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET / 11 p.m. BST / 7 a.m. JST

Animation Showcase at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST / 8 a.m. JST

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Inside Look at 4:45 p.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. ET / 12:45 a.m. BST / 8:45 a.m. JST

Thursday (June 9) — Stranger Things

Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1: Unlocked at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. BST

The Hellfire Club: A Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Adventure at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST

Friday, June 10 — Games

Game content announced for Friday are: The Cuphead Show!, Sonic Prime, Dota: Dragon's Blood, Tekken: Bloodline, Plus 10+ Netflix Games Including Lucky Luna, Poinpy, and La Casa De Papel