‘Stranger Things’ season 5 release dates — get ready for a three-part release and watch the new trailer

Last night's Netflix Tudum 2025 revealed new trailers and release dates for the streamer's most beloved returning series like "Squid Game," "Wednesday," and, most exciting of all, "Stranger Things" season 5. Get ready for a three-part return to the Upside Down that kicks off this November.

The fifth and final season of "Stranger Things" will debut in three volumes: the first batch on November 26, the second on Christmas Day, and the third on New Year's Eve. Netflix took a similar approach with the last season, which was released in two parts across May and June 2022.

"Stranger Things" stars Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlin also announced a new trailer for the series, as you can check out below.

Calling it a new trailer feels like a bit of a stretch, considering it's mostly flashbacks to old seasons, but there is some season 5 footage in there. Including a killer line delivery that caps things off.

Netflix initially promised season 5 would premiere in 2025, and it's just barely making that deadline after wrapping production in December. The streamer has already revealed the episode titles for the show's final outing: “The Crawl,” “The Vanishing of _____,” “The Turnbow Trap,” “Sorcerer,” “Shock Jock,” “Escape From Camazotz,” “The Bridge” and “The Rightside Up.”

Are split-season releases Netflix's new norm?

Ever since "Stranger Things" season 4, Netflix has adopted a split-season release strategy for many of its shows. Starting in 2024, the streamer began splitting seasons in half for some of its biggest releases like "Bridgerton" and "Emily in Paris" — a stark departure from the streamer's signature binge drop release formula.

The move has proven divisive among viewers from the get-go, with some complaining that the first part of "Stranger Things" season 4 ended too abruptly, while others said they'd already moved on to other shows by the time the second batch of episodes rolled around, ultimately weakening the season's overall impact.

It's unclear whether this will become Netflix's new norm. The streamer seems to be experimenting with different approaches for now, as it released other hit series like "Squid Game" and "Virgin River" in full. Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria refused to discuss the split volume approach during a Q&A with Deadline earlier this year.