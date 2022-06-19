Ms. Marvel episode 3 release date and time — how to watch online

We are plenty excited for the Ms. Marvel episode 3 release date and time, because the second episode left us giddy for the next moment in Kamala’s journey. Or at least we're more ready for what comes next than Bruno is whenever Kamran is around and getting all of Kamala's attention.

Ms. Marvel episode 3 release date, time and more Release date and time: Ms. Marvel episode 3 arrives on Wednesday (June 22) on Disney Plus (opens in new tab), starting at 3 a.m. ET. Full release schedule below.

Cast: Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur

Directors: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah

Rating: TV-14

Last week's episode reinforced the fact that the first Ms. Marvel reactions were spot on. As we watch Iman Vellani learn to use her new powers, she's hitting all of the perfect notes — especially the panic and frustration after that kid fell out of the mosque's tower. She doesn't need a relative to tell her that great responsibility and great power come side by side; she's already aware.

But, yes, we just saw Kamala saved by Kamran as she was running from the Department of Damage Control. But who was that woman in Kamran's car? She looked exactly like the woman Kamala's seen in her visions, but we had thought that could have been Aisha, Kamala's great grandmother who nobody in the family acknowledges anymore. If that's the case, how the heck is she still alive and looking this young?

Either way, it feels like we're inching closer to the villain (if there will be one) that Ms. Marvel fights on her way to one of the next upcoming Marvel movies, The Marvels (aka Captain Marvel 2).

Here's everything you need to know to watch Ms. Marvel episode 3 online. Oh, and check out this behind the scenes clip:

When does Ms. Marvel episode 3 come out on Disney Plus?

Ms. Marvel episode 3 hits Disney Plus (opens in new tab) on Wednesday (June 22) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT. / 8 a.m. BST.

This is the third of six episodes. The first released last Wednesday, the next three will be released on subsequent Wednesdays.

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus (opens in new tab) gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Loki and more. Get the most value with the $13.99 bundle (opens in new tab) that throws in Hulu and ESPN Plus.

Ms. Marvel is the latest Disney Plus Marvel series original, following Moon Knight.

More upcoming Marvel series will follow, including She-Hulk (arriving on August 17).

How to watch Ms. Marvel internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Ms. Marvel episodes schedule

Ms. Marvel episode 1: June 8

Ms. Marvel episode 2: June 15

Ms. Marvel episode 3: June 22

Ms. Marvel episode 4: June 29

Ms. Marvel episode 5: July 6

Ms. Marvel episode 6: July 13

Ms. Marvel cast

(Image credit: Marvel)

The cast of Ms. Marvel is headlined by Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel.

She is joined by:

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Kamala's mother

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Kamala's father

Saagar Shaikh as Amir Khan, Kamala's older brother

Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Kamala's best friend.

Aramis Knight as Kareem aka the vigiliante Red Dagger

Rish Shah as Kamran, the guy Kamala just had a date with

Ms. Marvel trailer and teaser

In the first full Ms. Marvel trailer, we see Kamala in school and discovering her powers. Of course, it seems like the series will deviate from the comics, eschewing the Terrigen mists and any mention of the Inhumans, both of which were key to her original origin story.

At Disney Plus Day, the brief teaser showed how Kamala Khan doesn't expect to get super powers, and got them anyways. She walks on air, it appears, in a makeshift Captain Marvel outfit, but we don't see how her stretchy powers look. You can find that clip on Disney Plus (opens in new tab).

At Disney Investor Day in December, Marvel unveiled a sizzle reel teaser for Ms. Marvel. It introduces Kamala as "a new kind of superhero" but "at the core it, her story is so universal."

Marvel boss Kevin Feige notes she's a newer character in the comics. The rest of the teaser highlights the lineup of directors: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. And the sizzle reel features the first look at footage of Vellani inhabiting the role.