Ms. Marvel: Everything we know so far

The marvel-ous news is that Ms. Marvel will feature the MCU's first on-screen Muslin superhero. The not-so-great news is that the Disney Plus series may not premiere for some time.

Ms. Marvel comes from creator Bisha K. Ali and stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen living in New Jersey. She's a stellar student and an avid gamer who writes fan fiction about her idol, Captain Marvel. Kamala struggles to fit in at both home and at school. Then, she gains shapeshifting powers, strength and speed — but will they make her life any easier? Not a spoiler: Probably not.

Kamala made her first appearance in the comics in 2014 and took the name that was first claimed by Carol Danvers (before she became Captain Marvel). The two characters are linked throughout the comics — so it's no surprise that Kamala will have a major role in Captain Marvel 2, The Marvels.

Here's everything we know about Ms. Marvel.

Marvel and Disney Plus have previously said the show would be released in late 2021. That time frame was unveiled along with a sizzle reel at Disney Investor Day last December.

However, a Ms. Marvel release date in late 2021 now seems extremely unlikely. For one, Disney Plus set the Hawkeye release date for November 24. That puts the season finale on December 29, the final Wednesday of the year.

Disney Plus releases all of its new shows on Wednesdays and so far, they have not doubled up on Marvel series. Does that mean it's impossible that Ms. Marvel could premiere along with the Hawkeye finale? No. But again, it's extremely unlikely. Not to mention, The Book of Boba Fett will also be streaming in December. Disney Plus' schedule is very crowded.

TVLine also reported that they "asked around and it is very safe to assume at this point that Ms. Marvel is now on track for an early 2022 premiere."

At least, production is complete on Ms. Marvel. Filming took place in Atlanta, New Jersey and Thailand, and ended in the latter in May, according to Variety.

Ms. Marvel cast

(Image credit: Marvel)

The cast of Ms. Marvel is headlined by Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel.

She is joined by:

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Kamala's mother

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Kamala's father

Saagar Shaikh as Amir Khan, Kamala's older brother

Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Kamala's best friend.

Aramis Knight as Kareem aka the vigiliante Red Dagger

Rish Shah as Kamran

Ms. Marvel teaser

At Disney Investor Day in December, Marvel unveiled a sizzle reel teaser for Ms. Marvel. It introduces Kamala as "a new kind of superhero" but "at the core it, her story is so universal."

Marvel boss Kevin Feige notes she's a newer character in the comics. The rest of the teaser highlights the lineup of directors: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. And the sizzle reel features the first look at footage of Vellani inhabiting the role.