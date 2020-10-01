Microsoft Surface Laptop Go release date, price and specs

Microsoft's line of Surface laptops and tablets just got a new addition with the smaller, lighter, and more affordable Surface Laptop Go. Positioned as the entry level laptop in Microsoft's Surface stable, the new budget-friendly Surface Laptop Go looks slick and offers some surprising features for its affordable price.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, including its key specs, price, release date and how it compares to the rest of the Surface family.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Specs Starting Price: $549

CPU: Intel Core i5-1035G1

GPU: Intel UHD Graphics

RAM: 4GB / 8GB

Storage: 64GB (eMMC), 128/256GB (SSD)

Display: 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen, 1536 x 1024

Battery: Estimated 13 hours

Size: 10.95 x 8.1 x 0.62 inches

Weight: 2.45 pounds

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is available for pre-order now and will begin selling for $549. Full retail availability begins October 13th, with configurations for consumers, education and enterprise use.

That's cheaper than the price of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, which starts at $829, making it the most affordable laptop for Microsoft by far. And the Microsoft Surface Go 2 tablet sells for $399, but is hampered by its Type Cover keyboard and smaller 10.5-inch display.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go design

The Microsoft Surface brand may evoke thoughts of slick tablets and detachable two-in-one laptops, but the Surface Laptop Go is a fairly straightforward laptop. The compact design has a standard hinge – no detachable devices here – and an overall profile that looks like most 13-inch laptops.

The design itself is relatively sleek, measuring 10.9 x 8.10 x 0.62 inches, and is made with an aluminum lid and polycarbonate composite chassis. The whole thing weighs 2.45 pounds and is available in three metallic finishes: ice blue, sandstone and platinum.

Ports along the sides include USB-C and USB-A, and the laptop is powered with a Surface Connect port, which utilizes a blade style connector instead of the usual round barrel connectors found on most laptops.

The Surface Laptop Go has a full-sized backlit keyboard, and the chiclet keys are coated with soft touch paint for greater comfort and offer 1.3 mm of travel. A glass surface to track pad measuring 4.5 x3.0 inches offers five finger multi-touch gesture control.

One unique feature on the Surface Laptop Go is the power button, which has a fingerprint scanner built-in for use with Windows Hello secure logins.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go display

One of the most interesting aspects of the Surface Laptop Go is the 12.4-inch display. Microsoft has opted to use a 3:2 aspect ratio for the laptop display, which offers more vertical height and more of a square shape then the more common 16:9 aspect ratio used on many laptops.

It also means that the display's 1536 x 1024 (148 PPI) resolution falls just a little bit shy of the 165 pixels-per-inch (PPI) you'll get on most 1080p notebooks, but for most uses, it will feel very similar – only full screen video will be noticeably lower resolution than 1080, and only if you're looking for it.

And, since it uses Microsoft's PixelSense display, it's also a touch screen, giving you all of the onscreen tapping and swiping capability you expect from the Surface line.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go performance

The Surface Laptop Go should be a decent laptop for all sorts of uses, from school work to media streaming. It's not the machine you'll use for gaming or video editing, but it will be a good general purpose system for students and everyday users.

The inexpensive Surface Laptop Go will come with an Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor for all models. The processor is the same one offered on other basic systems, like the Acer Swift 3 or lower-end configurations of the Dell XPS 13 .

The base configuration comes equipped with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage and Intel UHD Graphics. Other configurations will bump up the memory to 8GB or provide more storage space with 128GB and 256GB SSDs.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go battery life

One unexpectedly awesome aspect of the Surface Laptop Go is the claimed battery of 13 hours for typical device usage. We'll have to see how it fares under our battery test, but that sort of all-day battery life would be a huge boon to students and anyone else that needs to use the laptop for long stretches without wanting to deal with finding an outlet or bringing along a power adapter.

When you do need to charge, however, the Surface Laptop Go has fast charging capability, and Microsoft says you'll be able to get an 80% charge in as little as an hour.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go outlook

All told, the Surface Laptop Go promises to be the most affordable laptop in Microsoft's Surface lineup. We’re eager to see how it compares to the Surface Laptop and Surface Go in real-world testing, and to find out if it can earn a spot on our best laptops list.