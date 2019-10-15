Google Pixelbook Go Hands-on Review

We're optimistic about the Pixelbook Go, thanks to its excellent design and solid keyboard.

The Pixelbook Go isn't here to replace the beloved (but pricey) Pixelbook. It's here to give customers a more affordable option. Starting at $649 and available for pre-order now, the Pixelbook Go already has me intrigued after I got my hands on it at Made by Google '19.

Pixelbook Go price and availability

Starting at $649, the Pixelbook Go is $350 cheaper than the entry-level Pixelbook. The Pixelbook Go is available for pre-order now from Google.

That model is so much more affordable than the entry-level Pixelbook due to, in part, an 8th Gen Intel Core m3 CPU — the $999 Pixelbook has an i5. It's scheduled to ship as early as October 28, and it's only available in Just Black.

(Image credit: Future)

The Not Pink colorway is limited to the $849 (and up) Chromebook Go's. That model has an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. To get 16GB of RAM for all those Chrome tabs, you'll spend $999 on the i5/16GB RAM/128GB SSD model — this model has a waitlist at the moment.

The spec'd out $1,399 Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD model is the only version with a 4K Ultra HD Molecular Display. This model is listed as "coming soon."

Pixelbook Go Specs Starting Price: $649

Processor: Intel Core m3 | Core i5 | Core i7

Memory: 8GB | 16GB

Storage: 64GB | 128GB | 256GB

Colors: Just Black | Not Pink (coming soon)

Weight: 2 pounds

Thickness: 13mm

Battery Life: 12 hours (rated)

Pixelbook Go design

Yes, Google's original Pixelbook was silver and sleek, but the newly unveiled Pixelbook Go is going for something completely different — while still looking like a winner.

For starters, its 13mm thin chassis feels surprisingly slim and sturdy for a $649 machine. And at 2 pounds, it shouldn't weigh your bag down on the go.

(Image credit: Future)

To make the Pixelbook Go fit with the rest of its lineup, Google's offering this laptop in two colorways: Just Black and Not Pink (used in the Pixel 3 smartphone).

Its Just Black design feels like a throw-back, to the excellent black MacBook, while the Not Pink hue mixes an orange underside and a soft, barely-pink lid. I can't pick a favorite yet.

(Image credit: Future)

Just because the Pixelbook Go is made to be grippier than the regular Pixelbook, don't expect a rubbery design. The Go's magnesium chassis feels both refined and durable.

In terms of ports, the Pixelbook Go mirrors the Pixelbook, with dual power-drawing USB-C ports and a headphone jack.

(Image credit: Future)

Pixelbook Go battery life

I expect the Chromebook Go will go the distance. Google's rated it to last up to 12 hours on a single charge. We look forward to putting that to the test in-house.

Google says you can get "up to 2 hours of battery use in just 20 minutes" of charging.

(Image credit: Future)

Pixelbook Go display

The only negative for me so far is the Pixelbook Go's screen. Unfortunately, my early time with the Go was in a room flooded with bright sunlight, which made the notebook's 13.3-inch touchscreen look a little dim.

The panel was pretty responsive, though, as I opened Android apps such as Maps and Netflix. But when I tried to look at the Netflix interface, an ad for Big Mouth was obscured by glare.

(Image credit: Future)

Most of the Pixelbook Go model rock 1080p screens, while the highest-end model features a 4K panel.

Pixelbook Go keyboard

The Pixelbook Go features a refined version of the original (and great) Pixelbook's keyboard. I noticed a pleasant clicky feeling to each key, and I look forward to hearing how soft it "Ultra-quiet Hush Keys" sound when I bring them back to our offices for a quieter space.

Of course, the Pixelbook Go's keyboard is backlit, just like the original Pixelbook's.

(Image credit: Future)

Pixelbook Go outlook

I'll save my conclusive opinion for our final rated review, but this early amount of time gave me a positive impression about the Pixelbook Go. Not only is it more affordable than the original Pixelbook, but its elegant design stands on its own, its keyboard feels rock solid and its chassis doesn't feel cheap.

Hopefully its screen will look better in less intense environments. Stay tuned for our full review, including our complete set of tests.