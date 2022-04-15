Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2— early rumors and what we want to see

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 may arrive in the next couple of months, according to rumors. The original Microsoft Surface Laptop Go released back in October 2020 and is due for an upgrade. However, at least according to speculation, don’t expect a major overhaul.

Most of what we currently know about the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 comes by way of Windows Central’s Zac Bowden. According to his sources, the new laptop will pack an 11th Gen Intel Core processor but retain the same affordable pricing of the original. The device is also expected to introduce a new color variant.

Here are all the early Surface Laptop Go 2 rumors we've heard so far, along with what we want to see from Microsoft’s new portable and affordable laptop.

According to Windows Central’s sources, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is expected to start shipping in June of this year. As the site notes, Microsoft has a history of releasing minor refreshes of its devices around that time. This could all change due to the ongoing global supply shortage, however. It’s also possible that said shortages could further delay the Surface Laptop Go 2 in certain markets.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As far as pricing is concerned, the device may fall within the $549 starting price range. This is what the original Surface Laptop Go cost when it launched. Windows Central also says pricing for higher-end configurations will remain on par with those of the previous device ($699 and $899, respectively).

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2: Design

The Surface Laptop Go 2 reportedly won’t receive a major redesign. According to rumors, it will retain the basic look of the current model. If true, expect the same 12.4-inch display, thickness, chassis and ports of the original. However, it’s expected that the laptop will receive a new “Sage” colorway. Other colors will reportedly include “Sandstone,” “Platinum” and “Ice Blue.”

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It’s unclear whether or not the Surface Laptop 2 will have a backlit keyboard. If Microsoft keeps the original's overall design, then this laptop may not get this feature. This would upset many folks who criticized the original for not having a backlit keyboard.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2: Specs

The Surface Laptop Go 2 is expected to pack an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU. Like its predecessor, the starting model will reportedly ship with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. One of Windows Central’s sources said the entry-level laptop will come with 128GB of storage, but the site was unable to confirm if that was for consumer or business models.

Both of the higher-end models will allegedly have 8GB of RAM, with one including 128GB of storage and the other 256GB.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2: What we want to see

We thought the Surface Laptop Go was a solid, if unremarkable laptop. Its aluminum lid, keyboard deck and thin bezels gave it the appearance of a premium system. Its general performance provided enough speed for basic multitasking and its port selection struck a nice balance between modern and legacy ports. Unfortunately, we were less than enthused by the machine’s meager battery life and its sub-full HD display. We also thought the laptop got a little too warm.

If reports are accurate then the Surface Laptop Go 2 will be mostly identical to its predecessor. That’s somewhat disappointing, but given how all the available information is based on rumors, it means nothing is set in stone.

Here are some features we’d like to see in the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A 12th gen Intel Core CPU

It’s surprising to hear that the Surface Laptop Go 2 will supposedly pack an 11th Gen Intel Core processor instead of the latest 12th Gen Alder Lake iteration. An 11th Gen processor is a step up from the original laptop’s 10th Gen GPU, but that’s still a generation behind most laptops released in 2022.

This may be a long shot, but we’d like to see Microsoft offer a Surface Laptop Go 2 model (or models) with an Alder Lake chip. We understand that this laptop line is supposed to be budget-friendly, but there are folks who are willing to shell out extra cash for more powerful machines. We'd at least like to see a 12th gen chip on a higher-end configuration of the Surface Laptop Go 2.

Backlit keyboard

A backlit keyboard would be a small but welcome feature for the Surface Laptop Go 2. It would also be an easy win considering it’s one of the things folks wanted in the original laptop. We can’t imagine it would cost Microsoft very much to include a feature that’s all but standard in modern laptops.

A full HD display

Rumors suggest that the Surface Laptop Go 2’s display (among other things) won’t receive an upgrade. We hope this isn’t true. The Surface Laptop Go’s 1536 x 1024-pixel display was barely acceptable in 2020 and surely won’t go over well in 2022, even on a 12.4-inch display. We don’t think it’s too much to ask for a full HD panel.

Longer battery life

A longer-lasting battery would be another easy win. The original laptop lasted for 7 and a half hours on our Tom’s Guide web surfing battery test, which is barely enough to get you through a full workday. If Microsoft’s engineers can make the Surface Laptop Go 2 last for 9 to 10 hours before needing a recharge, we’d be grateful.