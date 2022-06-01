Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 specs fully leaked — here’s what you get

More specs for the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 have leaked, giving us another look at how Microsoft might improve on 2020's Surface Laptop Go.

The Verge (opens in new tab) reported that a listing by a Korean retailer has the Surface Laptop Go 2 to get a suite of upgrades, with the standout being a new 11th-gen Intel processor, a Core i5-1135G7 to be precise.

We've heard this rumored before, and this would be a welcome upgrade to the 10th-gen processor in the Surface Laptop Go. However, we would much rather Microsoft go for a 12th Gen Alder Lake chip instead for the best possible performance.

There will also apparently be a small battery life boost, with the Surface Laptop Go 2 said to last 13.5 hours on a charge. That's half an hour more than Microsoft's battery life claim for the current Surface Laptop Go, although we'd like to see how this translates on the Tom's Guide custom battery test. The Laptop Go didn't perform well here in our testing, only lasting a below-average 7.5 hours.

There's also a mention of an improved camera. This could mean a boost to a sharper 1080p from the Laptop Go's 720p webcam, but perhaps the changes will be more subtle than that.

Other parts of the leaked specs fit in with general expectations. The Surface Laptop Go 2 will apparently ship with Windows 11, but keep the same combination of ports (USB-A, USB-C, headphone jack and Surface Connector), and the same 12.4-inch, 3:2 display size.

The top model in the range, like the current Laptop Go, will supposedly offer 8GB RAM/256GB storage, but it's not clear what the base model is. The original Laptop Go's standard version came with only 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is quite stingy. Hopefully, Microsoft will be a bit more generous around this time.

We should apparently expect a June 2nd launch for the Surface Laptop Go 2, so keep your eyes peeled tomorrow for news from Microsoft. A previous leak from WinFuture (opens in new tab) claimed the Laptop Go 2 will retail from $650, which would be $100 than the start price of the Surface Laptop Go, and perhaps indicates a higher starting spec. We'll hopefully find out if there's any truth to these leaks, and if the Surface Laptop Go 2 deserves a spot on our best laptops list, in the very near future.