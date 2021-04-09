Masters 2021 live stream: How to watch the Masters online

2021 Masters live stream The second round of the Masters 2021 golf tournament takes place today (Friday, April 9), starting at 8 a.m. ET. The action continues on Saturday, with the final round on Sunday. In the U.S., ESPN is covering the first two rounds, while CBS and its services will have the final two days. And you can watch your country's coverage no matter where in the world you are by grabbing a VPN.

It's the pinnacle of the golfing year — and time to learn how to watch the Masters 2021. And trust us, you won't want to miss the action from the Augusta National, because based on the first round, it's going to be an excellent tournament.

Britain's Justin Rose currently leads the field by four shots, after shooting a superb seven-under-par 65 in the first round. He sits ahead of Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama, both on -3, while 2018 winner Patrick Reed is at -2 and 2015 champion Jordan Spieth lurks at -1. Shot of the day, though, belonged to Rory McIlroy, whose wayward drive at the seventh hole hit his own dad, Gerry, on the leg.

Yankees live stream — how to watch Yankees games online without cable

The best Netflix shows to binge right now

Plus: WandaVision season 2 release date, cast and latest news

It'll be fascinating to see what happens among those iconic azaleas and super-fast greens from this point — which is why so many people will be wondering how to watch the Masters 2021 via a live stream.

The good news is that there are lots of ways you can tune in to a Masters live stream, wherever you are in the world. Here's how to watch the Masters 2021 live stream online.

How to watch the Masters 2021 anywhere via a VPN

Worried about how to watch the Masters 2021 if you're away from home and can't access your usual streaming services? Fear not — because you can still get the live streams with a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you've already paid for.

Not sure which is the best VPN for you? We've tested many different services and our favorite is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN the best VPN. We saw fast connection times in our tests, and there's even a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How to watch the Masters 2021: watch a Masters live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in the U.S. and want to know how to watch the Masters 2021 golf live stream, the simple answer is that you need ESPN and CBS. That's because they're splitting coverage between them, with ESPN having rounds 1 and 2 yesterday and today (Friday, April 9), while CBS will have the all-important rounds 3 and 4 on Saturday and Sunday (April 10-11).

If you already have those channels on cable then you're good: just head to the ESPN and CBS websites and log in with your cable credentials, and you'll be able to watch a live stream of their coverage online.

If you've cut the cord, you can watch the Masters 2021 via a live TV streaming service. We'd suggest looking at FuboTV, because it includes both ESPN and CBS in its starter plan. For a fee of $65, you get a whopping 122 channels including ABC, FOX and NBC, plus sports channels such as NFL Network, the Big Ten Network and the Golf Channel.

Alternatively, you could tune into the Masters 2021 live stream via ESPN Plus and CBS' new Paramount Plus streaming service. The former costs just $5.99 per month, while the latter is $5.99 with ads or $9.99 without. Just bear in mind that on ESPN Plus you'll only be able to see selected groups and holes, and that you'd need both services to catch all four rounds.

And don't forget, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't at home right now you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

If you love sports, you'll want to check out Fubo.TV . It's got a 7-day free trial, so you don't need to pay up front, and features dozens of channels including CBS, ESPN and the Golf Channel.View Deal

Paramount Plus is a new streaming service combining what used to be CBS All Access with loads more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Access live sports coverage, older shows and originals for $5.99 per month.View Deal

How to watch the Masters 2021: watch a Masters live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As is usually the way with the major golf tournaments, Sky Sports is the place to go to watch the Masters 2021 live stream in the U.K. If you don't already subscribe, you could sign up for the basic Sky package plus the Sky Sports Golf channel for £36 per month. Alternatively, you could go for the entire Sky Sports package starting from £43 per month.

If you don't want to commit to a lengthy contract, another option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will let you access all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with prices starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for a month.

How to watch the Masters 2021: watch a Masters live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in Canada and want to know how to watch the Masters 2021, you'll find the golf on TSN (all four rounds) and CTV (the final two rounds only). If you want to watch the whole thing, a subscription to TSN Direct might make sense: you can pick it up for $7.99 a day or $19.99 a month.

How to watch the Masters 2021: watch a Masters live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Not sure how to watch the Masters 2021 in Australia? Golf fans Down Under can catch the Masters 2021 on Fox Sports, but it will also be shown on the new streaming platform Kayo Sports . As with the other options in our list, this can be accessed wherever you are by using one of the best VPN services.

2021 Masters leaderboard after Round 1

Position Player R1 total Overall 1 Justin Rose -7 -7 T2 Brian Harman -3 -3 T2 Hideki Matsuyama -3 -3 T4 Will Zalatoris -2 -2 T4 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -2 -2 T4 Webb Simpson -2 -2 T4 Patrick Reed -2 -2 T8 Si Woo Kim -1 -1 T8 Jason Kokrak -1 -1 T8 Shane Lowry -1 -1 T8 Tyrrell Hatton -1 -1 T8 Jordan Spieth -1 -1 T13 Michael Thompson E E T13 Kevin Kisner E E T13 Cameron Champ E E T13 Jon Rahm E E T13 Xander Schauffele E E T13 Mackenzie Hughes E E T13 Marc Leishman E E T20 Hudson Swafford 1 1 T20 Henrik Stenson 1 1 T20 Brendon Todd 1 1 T20 Corey Conners 1 1 T20 Viktor Hovland 1 1 T20 Paul Casey 1 1 T20 Gary Woodland 1 1 T20 Scottie Scheffler 1 1 T20 Justin Thomas 1 1 T20 Collin Morikawa 1 1 T30 Matt Jones 2 2 T30 Stewart Cink 2 2 T30 Sebastian Munoz 2 2 T30 Bernhard Langer 2 2 T30 Ian Poulter 2 2 T30 Charl Schwartzel 2 2 T30 Harris English 2 2 T30 Brooks Koepka 2 2 T30 Bubba Watson 2 2 T30 Dustin Johnson 2 2 T30 Martin Laird 2 2 T30 Bernd Wiesberger 2 2 T30 Robert MacIntyre 2 2 T30 Matt Wallace 2 2 T30 Francesco Molinari 2 2 T30 Ryan Palmer 2 2 T30 Tommy Fleetwood 2 2 T30 Matthew Fitzpatrick 2 2 T30 Max Homa 2 2 T30 Adam Scott 2 2 T30 Tony Finau 2 2 T30 Cameron Smith 2 2 T52 Robert Streb 3 3 T52 Joaquin Niemann 3 3 T52 Abraham Ancer 3 3 T52 Daniel Berger 3 3 T52 Jimmy Walker 3 3 T52 Jose Maria Olazabal 3 3 T52 Kevin Na 3 3 T52 Phil Mickelson 3 3 T60 Dylan Frittelli 4 4 T60 Jim Herman 4 4 T60 Ian Woosnam 4 4 T60 Danny Willett 4 4 T60 Matthew Wolff 4 4 T60 Sergio Garcia 4 4 T60 Rory McIlroy 4 4 T60 Lanto Griffin 4 4 T60 Charles Osborne (a) 4 4 T60 Billy Horschel 4 4 T60 Bryson DeChambeau 4 4 T60 Louis Oosthuizen 4 4 T72 Jason Day 5 5 T72 Zach Johnson 5 5 T72 Sungjae Im 5 5 T75 Lee Westwood 6 6 T75 Brian Gay 6 6 T75 Mike Weir 6 6 T75 Victor Perez 6 6 T75 Matt Kuchar 6 6 T80 Vijay Singh 7 7 T80 C.T. Pan 7 7 T80 Fred Couples 7 7 T80 Patrick Cantlay 7 7 84 Tyler Strafaci (a) 8 8 85 Sandy Lyle 9 9 T86 Joe Long (a) 10 10 T86 Carlos Ortiz 10 10 88 Larry Mize 12 12

2021 Masters TV schedule (US)

Here's the schedule for the Masters 2021 golf tournament in the U.S.

Round 1 — Thursday, April 8: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Round 2 — Friday, April 9: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN) Round 3 — Saturday, April 10: 3-7 p.m. (CBS)

3-7 p.m. (CBS) Round 4 — Sunday, April 11: 2-7 p.m. (CBS)

Masters 2021 tee times and groups for Round 2

(Image credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Players are U.S. unless stated; all times are ET 8:00 AM Vijay Singh (Fiji) Martin Laird (Scotland) 8:12 AM Larry Mize Jimmy Walker Brian Gay 8:24 AM Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 8:36 AM Mike Weir (Canada) C. T. Pan (Chinese Taipei) Robert MacIntyre (Scotland) 8:48 AM Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) Matt Wallace (England) Lanto Griffin 9:00 AM Victor Perez (France) Jason Kokrak Marc Leishman (Australia) 9:12 AM Fred Couples Francesco Molinari (Italy) *Charles Osborne 9:24 AM Zach Johnson Kevin Na Gary Woodland 9:36 AM Shane Lowry (Ireland) Justin Rose (England) Matt Kuchar 9:48 AM Billy Horschel Tyrrell Hatton (England) Ryan Palmer 10:06 AM Phil Mickelson Tommy Fleetwood (England) Scottie Scheffler 10:18 AM Patrick Cantlay Sungjae Im (Korea) Matt Fitzpatrick (England) 10:30 AM Adam Scott (Australia) Bryson DeChambeau Max Homa 10:42 AM Tony Finau Louis Oosthuizen (S. Africa) Justin Thomas 10:54 AM Jordan Spieth Cameron Smith (Australia) Collin Morikawa 11:06 AM Michael Thompson Hudson Swafford 11:18 AM Sandy Lyle (Scotland) Matt Jones (Australia) Dylan Frittelli (S. Africa) 11:30 AM Ian Woosnam (Wales) Jim Herman Stewart Cink 11:42 AM Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) Robert Streb 11:54 AM Bernhard Langer (Germany) Will Zalatoris *Joe Long (England) 12:12 PM Brian Harman Ian Poulter (England) Brendon Todd 12:24 PM Charl Schwartzel (S. Africa) Si Woo Kim (Korea) Corey Conners (Canada) 12:36 PM Danny Willett (England) Joaquin Niemann (Chile) Kevin Kisner 12:48 PM Jason Day (Australia) Matthew Wolff Cameron Champ 1:00 PM Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) Harris English Abraham Ancer (Mexico) 1:12 PM Bubba Watson Brooks Koepka Viktor Hovland (Norway) 1:24 PM Sergio Garcia (Spain) Webb Simpson Christiaan Bezuidenhout (S. Africa) 1:36 PM Dustin Johnson Lee Westwood (England) *Tyler Strafaci 1:48 PM Xander Schauffele Jon Rahm (Spain) Rory Mcllroy (Northern Ireland) 2:00 PM Patrick Reed Daniel Berger Paul Casey (England)