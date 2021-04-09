Masters 2021 live stream: How to watch the Masters online

Trending

Want to know how to watch the Masters 2021? Here's how to live stream the action at the Augusta National

(Image credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty)
2021 Masters live stream

The second round of the Masters 2021 golf tournament takes place today (Friday, April 9), starting at 8 a.m. ET. The action continues on Saturday, with the final round on Sunday. In the U.S., ESPN is covering the first two rounds, while CBS and its services will have the final two days. And you can watch your country's coverage no matter where in the world you are by grabbing a VPN.

It's the pinnacle of the golfing year — and time to learn how to watch the Masters 2021. And trust us, you won't want to miss the action from the Augusta National, because based on the first round, it's going to be an excellent tournament.

Britain's Justin Rose currently leads the field by four shots, after shooting a superb seven-under-par 65 in the first round. He sits ahead of Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama, both on -3, while 2018 winner Patrick Reed is at -2 and 2015 champion Jordan Spieth lurks at -1. Shot of the day, though, belonged to Rory McIlroy, whose wayward drive at the seventh hole hit his own dad, Gerry, on the leg.

It'll be fascinating to see what happens among those iconic azaleas and super-fast greens from this point — which is why so many people will be wondering how to watch the Masters 2021 via a live stream.

The good news is that there are lots of ways you can tune in to a Masters live stream, wherever you are in the world. Here's how to watch the Masters 2021 live stream online. 

How to watch the Masters 2021 anywhere via a VPN

Worried about how to watch the Masters 2021 if you're away from home and can't access your usual streaming services? Fear not — because you can still get the live streams with a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you've already paid for. 

Not sure which is the best VPN for you? We've tested many different services and our favorite is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN the best VPN. We saw fast connection times in our tests, and there's even a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How to watch the Masters 2021: watch a Masters live stream in the US

How to watch the Masters 2021: live stream the Masters golf online in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in the U.S. and want to know how to watch the Masters 2021 golf live stream, the simple answer is that you need ESPN and CBS. That's because they're splitting coverage between them, with ESPN having rounds 1 and 2 yesterday and today (Friday, April 9), while CBS will have the all-important rounds 3 and 4 on Saturday and Sunday (April 10-11).

If you already have those channels on cable then you're good: just head to the ESPN and CBS websites and log in with your cable credentials, and you'll be able to watch a live stream of their coverage online.

If you've cut the cord, you can watch the Masters 2021 via a live TV streaming service. We'd suggest looking at FuboTV, because it includes both ESPN and CBS in its starter plan. For a fee of $65, you get a whopping 122 channels including ABC, FOX and NBC, plus sports channels such as NFL Network, the Big Ten Network and the Golf Channel. 

Alternatively, you could tune into the Masters 2021 live stream via ESPN Plus and CBS' new Paramount Plus streaming service. The former costs just $5.99 per month, while the latter is $5.99 with ads or $9.99 without. Just bear in mind that on ESPN Plus you'll only be able to see selected groups and holes, and that you'd need both services to catch all four rounds.

And don't forget, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't at home right now you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

If you love sports, you'll want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial, so you don't need to pay up front, and features dozens of channels including CBS, ESPN and the Golf Channel.View Deal

Paramount Plus is a new streaming service combining what used to be CBS All Access with loads more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Access live sports coverage, older shows and originals for $5.99 per month.View Deal

How to watch the Masters 2021: watch a Masters live stream in the UK

How to watch the Masters 2021: live stream the Masters golf online in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As is usually the way with the major golf tournaments, Sky Sports is the place to go to watch the Masters 2021 live stream in the U.K. If you don't already subscribe, you could sign up for the basic Sky package plus the Sky Sports Golf channel for £36 per month. Alternatively, you could go for the entire Sky Sports package starting from £43 per month.

If you don't want to commit to a lengthy contract, another option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will let you access all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with prices starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for a month. 

How to watch the Masters 2021: watch a Masters live stream in Canada

How to watch the Masters 2021: live stream the Masters golf online in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in Canada and want to know how to watch the Masters 2021, you'll find the golf on TSN (all four rounds) and CTV (the final two rounds only). If you want to watch the whole thing, a subscription to TSN Direct might make sense: you can pick it up for $7.99 a day or $19.99 a month.

How to watch the Masters 2021: watch a Masters live stream in Australia

How to watch the Masters 2021: live stream the Masters golf online in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Not sure how to watch the Masters 2021 in Australia? Golf fans Down Under can catch the Masters 2021 on Fox Sports, but it will also be shown on the new streaming platform Kayo Sports . As with the other options in our list, this can be accessed wherever you are by using one of the best VPN services.

2021 Masters leaderboard after Round 1

Position

Player

R1 total

Overall

1

Justin Rose

-7

-7

T2

Brian Harman

-3

-3

T2

Hideki Matsuyama

-3

-3

T4

Will Zalatoris

-2

-2

T4

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

-2

-2

T4

Webb Simpson

-2

-2

T4

Patrick Reed

-2

-2

T8

Si Woo Kim

-1

-1

T8

Jason Kokrak

-1

-1

T8

Shane Lowry

-1

-1

T8

Tyrrell Hatton

-1

-1

T8

Jordan Spieth

-1

-1

T13

Michael Thompson

E

E

T13

Kevin Kisner

E

E

T13

Cameron Champ

E

E

T13

Jon Rahm

E

E

T13

Xander Schauffele

E

E

T13

Mackenzie Hughes

E

E

T13

Marc Leishman

E

E

T20

Hudson Swafford

1

1

T20

Henrik Stenson

1

1

T20

Brendon Todd

1

1

T20

Corey Conners

1

1

T20

Viktor Hovland

1

1

T20

Paul Casey

1

1

T20

Gary Woodland

1

1

T20

Scottie Scheffler

1

1

T20

Justin Thomas

1

1

T20

Collin Morikawa

1

1

T30

Matt Jones

2

2

T30

Stewart Cink

2

2

T30

Sebastian Munoz

2

2

T30

Bernhard Langer

2

2

T30

Ian Poulter

2

2

T30

Charl Schwartzel

2

2

T30

Harris English

2

2

T30

Brooks Koepka

2

2

T30

Bubba Watson

2

2

T30

Dustin Johnson

2

2

T30

Martin Laird

2

2

T30

Bernd Wiesberger

2

2

T30

Robert MacIntyre

2

2

T30

Matt Wallace

2

2

T30

Francesco Molinari

2

2

T30

Ryan Palmer

2

2

T30

Tommy Fleetwood

2

2

T30

Matthew Fitzpatrick

2

2

T30

Max Homa

2

2

T30

Adam Scott

2

2

T30

Tony Finau

2

2

T30

Cameron Smith

2

2

T52

Robert Streb

3

3

T52

Joaquin Niemann

3

3

T52

Abraham Ancer

3

3

T52

Daniel Berger

3

3

T52

Jimmy Walker

3

3

T52

Jose Maria Olazabal

3

3

T52

Kevin Na

3

3

T52

Phil Mickelson

3

3

T60

Dylan Frittelli

4

4

T60

Jim Herman

4

4

T60

Ian Woosnam

4

4

T60

Danny Willett

4

4

T60

Matthew Wolff

4

4

T60

Sergio Garcia

4

4

T60

Rory McIlroy

4

4

T60

Lanto Griffin

4

4

T60

Charles Osborne (a)

4

4

T60

Billy Horschel

4

4

T60

Bryson DeChambeau

4

4

T60

Louis Oosthuizen

4

4

T72

Jason Day

5

5

T72

Zach Johnson

5

5

T72

Sungjae Im

5

5

T75

Lee Westwood

6

6

T75

Brian Gay

6

6

T75

Mike Weir

6

6

T75

Victor Perez

6

6

T75

Matt Kuchar

6

6

T80

Vijay Singh

7

7

T80

C.T. Pan

7

7

T80

Fred Couples

7

7

T80

Patrick Cantlay

7

7

84

Tyler Strafaci (a)

8

8

85

Sandy Lyle

9

9

T86

Joe Long (a)

10

10

T86

Carlos Ortiz

10

10

88

Larry Mize

12

12

2021 Masters TV schedule (US)

Here's the schedule for the Masters 2021 golf tournament in the U.S. 

  • Round 1 — Thursday, April 8: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Round 2 — Friday, April 9: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Round 3 — Saturday, April 10: 3-7 p.m. (CBS)
  • Round 4 — Sunday, April 11: 2-7 p.m. (CBS)

Masters 2021 tee times and groups for Round 2

How to watch the Masters 2021: dustin johnson

(Image credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Players are U.S. unless stated; all times are ET

8:00 AM

Vijay Singh (Fiji)

Martin Laird (Scotland)

 

8:12 AM

Larry Mize

Jimmy Walker

Brian Gay

8:24 AM

Carlos Ortiz (Mexico)

Mackenzie Hughes (Canada)

Bernd Wiesberger (Austria)

8:36 AM

Mike Weir (Canada)

C. T. Pan (Chinese Taipei)

Robert MacIntyre (Scotland)

8:48 AM

Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain)

Matt Wallace (England)

Lanto Griffin

9:00 AM

Victor Perez (France)

Jason Kokrak

Marc Leishman (Australia)

9:12 AM

Fred Couples

Francesco Molinari (Italy)

*Charles Osborne

9:24 AM

Zach Johnson

Kevin Na

Gary Woodland

9:36 AM

Shane Lowry (Ireland)

Justin Rose (England)

Matt Kuchar

9:48 AM

Billy Horschel

Tyrrell Hatton (England)

Ryan Palmer

10:06 AM

Phil Mickelson

Tommy Fleetwood (England)

Scottie Scheffler

10:18 AM

Patrick Cantlay

Sungjae Im (Korea)

Matt Fitzpatrick (England)

10:30 AM

Adam Scott (Australia)

Bryson DeChambeau

Max Homa

10:42 AM

Tony Finau

Louis Oosthuizen (S. Africa)

Justin Thomas

10:54 AM

Jordan Spieth

Cameron Smith (Australia)

Collin Morikawa

11:06 AM

Michael Thompson

Hudson Swafford

 

11:18 AM

Sandy Lyle (Scotland)

Matt Jones (Australia)

Dylan Frittelli (S. Africa)

11:30 AM

Ian Woosnam (Wales)

Jim Herman

Stewart Cink

11:42 AM

Sebastian Munoz (Colombia)

Henrik Stenson (Sweden)

Robert Streb

11:54 AM

Bernhard Langer (Germany)

Will Zalatoris

*Joe Long (England)

12:12 PM

Brian Harman

Ian Poulter (England)

Brendon Todd

12:24 PM

Charl Schwartzel (S. Africa)

Si Woo Kim (Korea)

Corey Conners (Canada)

12:36 PM

Danny Willett (England)

Joaquin Niemann (Chile)

Kevin Kisner

12:48 PM

Jason Day (Australia)

Matthew Wolff

Cameron Champ

1:00 PM

Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)

Harris English

Abraham Ancer (Mexico)

1:12 PM

Bubba Watson

Brooks Koepka

Viktor Hovland (Norway)

1:24 PM

Sergio Garcia (Spain)

Webb Simpson

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (S. Africa)

1:36 PM

Dustin Johnson

Lee Westwood (England)

*Tyler Strafaci

1:48 PM

Xander Schauffele

Jon Rahm (Spain)

Rory Mcllroy (Northern Ireland)

2:00 PM

Patrick Reed

Daniel Berger

Paul Casey (England)

how to watch the masters 2021