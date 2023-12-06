Massive Apple report reveals new iPad Pro OLED, 13-inch iPad Air and MacBook Air M3

If you’ve been holding off on upgrading to one of the best iPads , you’re in luck as a new report from Bloomberg has revealed that Apple will completely revamp both its iPad Air and iPad Pro lines early next year.

Apple’s iPads are some of the best tablets around but unfortunately sales have declined due to the fact that there weren’t any new models released this year while consumer tech spending is down as well.

The iPhone maker is looking to change all that next year with a slew of new iPad Air and iPad Pro models that could launch in March alongside iPadOS 17.4 , according to sources close to the matter who spoke off the record with Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

To give potential buyers more choices, Apple will reportedly offer the new iPad Air in two sizes for the first time ever. While the current version with a 10.9-inch screen will get an update, the company also plans to add a 12.9-inch version to the lineup as well. For those that don’t want to spend over $1,000 on the iPad Pro just for a larger screen, this bigger iPad Air will likely cost significantly less.

As for the iPad Pro 2024 , it’s getting a major display upgrade and is tipped to be the first iPad to ship with an OLED screen. This news lines up with a previous report from last month that revealed that iPad Pro OLED displays will enter production in February of next year. This should be just enough time to have these new devices ready to launch by the end of March 2024.

These new iPad Pro tablets with OLED displays likely won’t come cheap, which is why Apple adding a 12.9-inch iPad Air to its iPad lineup makes a lot of sense. We’ll likely learn more about all the iPads releasing in 2024 in the coming months before their official reveal in March.

MacBook Air M3 and new accessories

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Although Apple released a new MacBook Pro as well as a new iMac sporting its M3 chips back in October, the MacBook Air is still sporting the company’s older M2 chips. This is set to change in 2024 as a MacBook Air M3 is set to make its debut alongside the new iPad Air and iPad Pro.

Just like with these new iPads, the MacBook Air M3 will launch alongside a macOS update too and as Gurman points out, Apple’s new laptop is being developed alongside macOS 14.3. There won’t be any new size options, though, as these new MacBook Air devices will continue to be available in both a 13-inch and 15-inch version.

Besides new iPads and an upgraded MacBook Air, Apple is also planning to release new Magic Keyboards with a sturdier aluminium frame to make the iPad Pro look more like a laptop replacement . There are apparently two new versions of the Magic Keyboard coming and they’ll be joined by a revamped version of the Apple Pencil. While Apple launched a cheaper Apple Pencil with USB-C back in November, this new Pencil will be the higher end version of it.

If all of these new devices weren’t enough, let’s not forget that the Apple Vision Pro , which the company is positioning as the future of computing, will also finally launch next year. Between OLED iPad Pros, a faster MacBook Air, new accessories and its first mixed reality device, Apple may be able to turn this year’s sales slump around. If not, there’s always the iPhone 16 to round out things at the end of 2024.