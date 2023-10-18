Apple’s first foldable iPad could arrive in late 2024 — everything we know

The long-rumored rumored foldable iPad could be announced by the end of 2024.

That’s according to Taiwan-based outlet Digitimes (via MacRumors ), which discussed Apple’s alleged foldable tablet in a paywalled report. According to the report, the Cupertino-based tech giant has been working on a foldable iPad for four years, making continuous design changes during that time. The design hasn’t been finalized yet, but the company reportedly plans to start mass-producing the foldable tablet by the end of 2024.

According to Digitimes’ sources, Apple is talking with Samsung Display (SDC) and LG Display (LGD) for panel supply regarding foldable products. Apparently, one of Apple’s concerns is panel crease. However, its partners have reportedly been able to reduce noticeable crease through their mechanical designs.

So why are we potentially getting a foldable iPad before a foldable iPhone? Digitimes says that since the iPad makes up a smaller portion of Apple’s sales, it will be easier for the company to handle any potential issues — not to mention have a lesser impact compared to the popular iPhone.

Rumors surrounding Apple’s first foldable tablet have been circulating for well over a year. Back in October 2022, we reported that Apple’s first foldable iPad was tipped to arrive in 2024. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also made this claim, but Bloomberg reporter and Apple tipster Mark Gurman said foldable iPads wouldn’t launch in 2024. At the time, Gurman stated the company was working on upgrades like an OLED display on the iPad Pro. We should note that Gurman hasn’t said much (if anything) about foldable iPads this year.

Outlook

As always, take this latest report with some skepticism as Apple hasn’t officially announced it was working on a foldable iPad. But given the rise of foldable devices, particularly phones like the Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, it stands to reason that Apple is at least entertaining the idea of foldable devices — or actively developing such machines.

Again, the foldable iPad is still very much a rumor at this point, but I won’t be surprised if the company announces such a slate.