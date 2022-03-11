Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream will feature two of the Premier League’s most consistently inconsistent sides, in a game that has very high stakes.

Both Spurs and Manchester United still have aspirations to qualify for next season’s Champions League, and so claiming three points in this game is crucial for both.

Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream, date, time, channels The Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream takes place Saturday (March 12).

► Time 5.30 p.m. GMT / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT

Tottenham's erratic form has seen them earn big victories over Leeds and Everton, while also losing to Burnley and being knocked out of the FA Cup by Middlesborough in recent weeks. Manager Antonio Conte has said that finishing fourth and qualifying for the Champions League would be akin to his side winning the league this year, but they are going to have to put together a run of good results to have any chance of achieving this. A win at Old Trafford would be a significant step in the right direction for them.

While the visitors have a poor record at Old Trafford, they did get an astonishing 1-6 victory behind closed doors last season. However Manchester United won 0-3 when the two teams met at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this season. Neither manager in charge that day is still in place. Instead, it’s Ralf Rangnick vs Antonio Conte — two managers with very contrasting styles.

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to be back for the Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream, having missed out on his side’s thrashing at the hands of Manchester City due to injury. Forward Edinson Cavani could also return from injury after a month out, and Raphael Varane has recovered from Covid. Luke Shaw, though, has not yet got over his bout of the disease and will miss out, as will Scott McTominey.

Lucas Moura was back on the bench for Spurs for Monday’s match against Everton, although he was unused. Oliver Skipp is out, though, with the midfielder's injury causing increasing concern at the club. Ryan Sessegnon picked up a hamstring injury in that Everton match and will not feature for at least a month.

This match will have major consequences for who finishes in the European places at the end of the season. Arsenal, in particular, will be looking on intently to see how their rivals for the top four do. Manchester United go into the weekend in fifth place in the Premier League. Tottenham are two places and two points behind, although they have also played two games less.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream wherever you are

The Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but once again, Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

