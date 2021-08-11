Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream serves up the Premier League's first derby of the 2021/2022 season — and it's a big one. These two sides have a rivalry that dates back to the 15th century War of the Roses — although that was played out on the battlefield rather than the soccer pitch. But honestly, it's not much less aggressive 500 years on.

► Time (12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT)

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• U.S. — Watch on NBCSN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Both sides had relatively successful campaigns last season. Manchester United finished second in the table and reached the Europa League final, while Leeds, in its first season back in the EPL, finished 9th and gained 59 points — the most by a newly promoted side since 2001.

Of their two games last season, one finished 0-0 while the other was a thumping 6-2 victory for Man Utd; a repeat would be very welcome for the Red Devils, which has strengthened its squad considerably this summer with the signing of England forward Jadon Sancho and France defender Raphael Varane.

They join a team that already boasts quality throughout, including two of England's Euro 2020 standouts Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, plus the Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani.

Leeds has a star striker of its own in the form of Patrick Bamford, who was unlucky not to make Gareth Southgate's England squad after notching 17 league goals. Kalvin Phillips did make the cut though, and played superbly throughout the Three Lions' run to the final.

Who will come out on top on Saturday? You can find out by watching a Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below. And don't forget to check out our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub for information on all 380 games this season.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream wherever you are

The Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream on the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) and on the NBCSports.com website.

To access the action, you'll need to subscribe to one of two special passes. The Matchday Pass costs $39.99 and will show 140 live matches, while the more comprehensive Premier League Pass is $64.99. This will include all 380 matches on-demand, and totally ad-free. Plus, you get highlights and analysis packages, including some from Sky Sports in the U.K.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBCSN. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10.

Fubo.TV is another option. This costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including NBCSN, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC and NBCSN. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month.View Deal

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and NBCSN. View Deal

How to watch the Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.