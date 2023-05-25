Man Utd vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Man Utd vs Chelsea live stream will see the Red Devils confirm their place in the Champions League for next season so long as they avoid defeat at Old Trafford — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

The Man Utd vs Chelsea live stream takes place today (Thursday, May 25).

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (May 26)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Man Utd just need a single point to confirm their participation in next season’s Champions League competition. So long as they don’t lose this game, they will join Man City, Arsenal and Newcastle in European soccer's most prestigious tournament when the new season kicks off in August.

A win would also see the Red Devils move up to third position in the PL table, which would be an impressive cap on what has been a strong first season under Erik ten Hag. Man Utd have already won the Carabao Cup, and are through to the FA Cup final to face their Manchester rivals at Wembley, but CL qualification was always the primary goal for this season. The only obstacle to overcome now is the visit of Chelsea.

In previous seasons this may have been a matchup that Man Utd fans would fear, but Chelsea have endured one of their worst PL seasons ever this year. Currently languishing in 12th place and with a finish outside of the top 10 confirmed, the Blues seem very ready for their miserable season to be over. They will come to Old Trafford with nothing to fight for and if they perform as they have done for most of the season could be easily swept aside by a superior Man Utd team.

However, maybe don’t expect a corker in the Man Utd vs Chelsea live stream. These two historic clubs have a recent history of fairly drab matches. The last five league meetings have finished a draw, with just six goals in those games. Nevertheless, this is a game of real importance for Man Utd which should make it worth viewing.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are

The Man Utd vs Chelsea live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Chelsea live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man Utd vs Chelsea live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.)

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Man Utd vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 22/23 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Chelsea live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Man Utd vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Man Utd vs Chelsea live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man Utd vs Chelsea live stream on Fubo.TV, the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man Utd vs Chelsea live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Chelsea live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Man Utd vs Chelsea live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.