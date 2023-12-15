Man City vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Man City vs Crystal Palace live stream will be Pep Guardiola's side's last EPL match before they jet off to the Club World Cup next week. City have slipped from first to fourth and they need to close the gap to the teams above them before they lose touch with their title chances. You can watch the Man City vs Crystal Palace live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Man City vs Crystal Palace live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Man City vs Crystal Palace live stream takes place on Saturday, December 16.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 am. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 17)

• U.S. — USA via Sling TV / FuboTV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After four EPL games without a victory, Man City got back on track by beating Luton last time out but the EPL champions are still not firing on all cylinders right now. Can Palace take advantage of that? It will be tough given their list of absentees, which includes Ebere Eze, Odsonne Edouard and Cheick Doucoure. Palace will also line up with their third-choice goalkeeper between the sticks.

Roy Hodgson knows how to set up a defense and his team will sit deep and look to frustrate City. But that is a challenge Guardiola's side have passed with flying colors on countless occasions and containing such a lethal offense is extremely difficult.

Erling Haaland could miss out through injury, but City have enough firepower elsewhere. Palace are in poor form - they have lost four of their last five matches - and if they are not careful, the London club could be on the wrong end of a thrashing.

How to watch Man City vs Crystal Palace live stream wherever you are

The Man City vs Crystal Palace live stream will be shown on many different channels around the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is a good choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling TV or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Man City vs Crystal Palace live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Crystal Palace live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA. New users often get a discount on their first month.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Man City vs Crystal Palace live stream by using a VPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. New users often get 50% off their first month.

Fubo has all of the major networks, including USA. Who needs cable, eh? New subscribers get a 7-day free trial so there's no need to pay up front. And if you're quick, you might also score an extra $20 off your first two months.

Can you watch the Man City vs Crystal Palace live stream in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Man City vs Crystal Palace live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches including the Boxing Day schedule.

How to watch the Man City vs Crystal Palace live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Crystal Palace live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Man City vs Crystal Palace live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man City vs Crystal Palace live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Man City vs Crystal Palace live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Man City vs Crystal Palace live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.