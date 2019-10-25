Malware-Infested Android Apps Infect 8 Million: What to Do

Google has removed dozens of apps from the Google Play store that were found to have used adware—and were downloaded millions of times.

Security firm ESET revealed on Friday (Oct. 25) that Google has removed 42 adware-laced apps that had been downloaded eight million times from Google Play to Android phones and other devices in just the past year. Since Android apps are available in several other stores, however, the offending apps are still downloadable in other marketplaces.

If you have any of these apps, you should delete them immediately.

Adware is a form of malware that runs on computers or phones and can wreak all kinds of havoc on devices. In its tamest form, adware can simply be an annoyance for spammy ads. In its worst form, adware can drain device batteries, push links to malicious sites, and otherwise cause big security problems.

According to ESET, the apps in question had used adware to serve full-screen ads that would overtake the screen. The adware was also phoning home to the creator with information on the device, its status, and even whether the user had Facebook and Facebook Messenger installed.

ESET shared a screenshot of some of the 42 apps that had been removed by Google after it was discovered the apps were hosting adware. According to ESET, they included everything from a SaveInsta app for saving photos on the social network to a Ringtone Maker. Video Download Master was the most popular of the available apps with five million downloads.

Interestingly, many of the available apps earned solid reviewers from users. Smart Gallery, for instance, had four-and-a-half stars before it was pulled from Google Play. A basketball game earned five stars.

The app developer clearly knew that the adware was a no-go on Android, according to ESET. The software also used regular delays to display ads after standard checks, and would hide its icon from the list of apps users could remove, so it would stay hidden on the phone.

ESET found the app developer, but didn't name the person in the report. It did find, however, that the person is a student at a university in Vietnam. The developer has also created apps for Apple's iPhone, but none of them uses adware, according to ESET.