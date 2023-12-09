Luton Town vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Luton Town’s difficult run of home fixtures continues when they welcome reigning champions Man City to Kenilworth Road on Sunday. The Hatters suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 loss to table-topping Arsenal in mid-week and will be hoping another impressive display can this time secure a victory. This is the first meeting between the two teams since 1999 — and you can watch from anywhere using a VPN.

Luton Town vs Man City live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Luton Town vs Man City live stream takes place on Sunday, December 10.

► Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 11)

• U.S. — Peacock

• U.K. — Sky Sports

Despite just two league wins this season and sitting just above the relegation zone, Luton fans have reason to feel optimistic, especially given their side’s performances at home. The Hatters were the better team in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool, thoroughly deserved the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace and were unfortunate to lose 4-3 to Arsenal last time out.

Even with injuries, Luton have produced some spirited displays and continue to look a real threat from set pieces thanks to the excellent deliveries of Alfie Doughty and the aerial presence of Elijah Adebayo. Ross Barkley has also brought some serious quality in the heart of midfield.

But it will be another tough test against a Man City side who will be desperate to bounce back after a poor run. Pep Guardiola’s side have failed to win any of their last four games and now find themselves fourth in the table. After being thoroughly outplayed by Aston Villa in mid-week, the wounded champions will be desperate to hit top gear.

How to watch the Luton Town vs Man City live stream wherever you are

As you'll read below, the Luton Town vs Man City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual streaming service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service to watch the game.

How to watch the Luton Town vs Man City live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Luton Town vs Man City live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Luton Town vs Man City live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like The Office, Suits, Law & Order and Real Housewives.

How to watch the Luton Town vs Man City live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports has the Luton Town vs Man City live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £15/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider Sports Membership from the Now streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99. And right now there's a special offer where if you commit to a year, you pay the equivalent of £26 a month.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Luton Town vs Man City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Luton Town vs Man City live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Luton Town vs Man City live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Luton Town vs Man City live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Luton Town vs Man City live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Luton Town vs Man City live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Luton Town vs Man City live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week / $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.