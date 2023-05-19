Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Liverpool welcome Aston Villa to Anfield in a crucial game for the Reds as they chase Champions League qualification — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream takes place Saturday, May 20.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (May 21)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

Liverpool are one of the most in-form teams in world football right now. Jürgen Klopp has guided the Reds to a seriously impressive seven straight Premier League victories. This remarkable run has seen Liverpool force their way into the battle to secure a top-four spot after they had previously been written off by many fans and pundits.

Newcastle’s midweek victory over Brighton was damaging to Liverpool’s chances of securing CL football. But the Reds will aim to take maximum points from their remaining two fixtures and hope the Magpies slip up with the finish line in sight. For that reason, nothing but three points will be deemed good enough against Aston Villa, but the away team also has plenty of motivation to win.

Aston Villa have been a remarkable run under Unai Emery. The Birmingham-based team went 10 games unbeaten between February and April, and while defeats to Man Utd and Wolves in recent weeks halted the team’s momentum, Villa returned to winning ways last weekend with a victory over Tottenham. They could still qualify for the Europa League, but that would most likely require a victory at Anfield, a tall order for a team that last won at the iconic stadium in September 2014.

The reverse fixture at Villa Park was played back in December and saw Liverpool comfortably win 1-3, but that was a very different Villa team still learning how to play the Emery way. Will Liverpool’s excellent winning streak continue, or can Aston Villa spoil the party? You’ll need to watch a Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream to find out, and we’ll show you how to watch from anywhere down below.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream wherever you are

The Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 22/23 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream in the UK

Liverpool vs Aston Villa kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Liverpool vs Aston Villa) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream on Fubo.TV, the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.