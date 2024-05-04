Brighton vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Brighton vs Aston Villa live stream is a chance for the visitors to bounce back from a midweek defeat against a Brighton side seriously struggling for wins — you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Brighton vs Aston Villa live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Brighton vs Aston Villa live stream takes place on Sunday, May 5.

► Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 11 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

Brighton’s season appears to be heading towards an underwhelming finish. The odds of repeating last season’s top-six finish are looking extremely remote, and the Seagulls are now six games without a win. That run includes a dismal defeat to Bournemouth, and losses against Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool. Like many teams in the EPL, Brighton have been impacted by injuries, and it’s shaping up to be a limp end to a disappointing campaign

For Aston Villa, it’s been a season of (mostly) highs. The Villains are still in a strong position to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League. They now have a seven-point gap on fifth-placed Tottenham having played an extra game. However, the positive mood surrounding Villa Park did take a hit this week when the side were comfortably beaten in the first leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final by Greek team Olympiacos.

Brighton vs Aston Villa is a particularly important match for the away side, but the Seagulls will be desperate to get back that winning feeling. Make sure you don’t miss this Premier League match, and down below we’ve got a guide to watching it online from anywhere.

Also, make sure you don’t miss any of the remaining EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

Watch Brighton vs Aston Villa from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the football on your usual subscription?

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

How to watch Brighton vs Aston Villa in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Brighton vs Aston Villa live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Brighton vs Aston Villa live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Can you watch Brighton vs Aston Villa in the U.K.?

Sky Sports hosts the Brighton vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow a Brighton vs Aston Villa live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Brighton vs Aston Villa in Canada

Canadians can watch a Brighton vs Aston Villa live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.

Watch Brighton vs Aston Villa in Australia

Aussies can watch a Brighton vs Aston Villa live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD per year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back in Oz.

Watch Brighton vs Aston Villa in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Brighton vs Aston Villa live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.