Windows 11 launch day live blog -- what you need to know

Microsoft's new Windows 11 operating system launches today and is rolling out to eligible computers, and we’ve got the lowdown on all the new features in our Windows 11 review.

There’s a redesigned Start menu that provides quick access to a multitude of apps and tools, and multitaskers will appreciate Snap Assist, Layouts and Groups, which gives you more control over your desktop and apps.

We praised Windows 11 for its new clean and attractive look, combined with more intuitive menus and improved tools. But we were also critical of the demanding system requirements and some missing features at launch (like Android apps).

You'll be able to try Windows 11 from today onwards, with free updates available to those upgrading from Windows 10 — providing you have a desktop or laptop with the right specs to handle Windows 11.

Windows 11 is set to evolve over time, and we're confident that from today onwards which means more features, tips and tricks and problems and issues will arise from the operating system.

So read on for all the latest news, observations, reactions, and other information as it happens from the Windows 11 launch day.