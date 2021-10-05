Live
Windows 11 launch day live blog -- what you need to know
Windows 11 has arrived so we bringing you everything you need to knew live form launch day
Microsoft's new Windows 11 operating system launches today and is rolling out to eligible computers, and we’ve got the lowdown on all the new features in our Windows 11 review.
There’s a redesigned Start menu that provides quick access to a multitude of apps and tools, and multitaskers will appreciate Snap Assist, Layouts and Groups, which gives you more control over your desktop and apps.
We praised Windows 11 for its new clean and attractive look, combined with more intuitive menus and improved tools. But we were also critical of the demanding system requirements and some missing features at launch (like Android apps).
You'll be able to try Windows 11 from today onwards, with free updates available to those upgrading from Windows 10 — providing you have a desktop or laptop with the right specs to handle Windows 11.
Windows 11 is set to evolve over time, and we're confident that from today onwards which means more features, tips and tricks and problems and issues will arise from the operating system.
So read on for all the latest news, observations, reactions, and other information as it happens from the Windows 11 launch day.
And if you're a big PC gaming fan then you might want to proceed with caution and Windows 11 looks set to hit gaming performance in pre-built PCs. People who make their own gaming machines should be fine though.
Speaking of upgrading, Alex Wawro reckons you shouldn't rush out and upgrade to Windows 11.
"The biggest reason you shouldn’t rush out and try to install Windows 11 yourself is that the operating system isn’t feature-complete yet. While it’s common to see software updated with patches and new features post-release, Windows 11 is more undercooked at launch than I’d like," Wawro explained in his review of Windows 11.
If you're looking at upgrading from Windows 10 to Windows 11, then the update function in the older operating system will now tell you if your PC can run Widows 11.
Windows Update will now let you know if your Windows 10 PC can upgrade to Windows 11 pic.twitter.com/hU5FvuQFdlOctober 5, 2021
Our friends over at Windows Central have a video breaking down the top-level changes Windows 11 brings. We reckon it's well worth a look.
Before you rush off and get Windows 11 for free or decide to buy it outright if you've moving from a much older Windows machine or macOS, then do make sure to check out the OS' minimum system specs first. There are:
The hype for Windows 11 is real, with an advert on New York City's Times Square. Is this a bit much?
Windows 11 release is Times Square-official 🏙 pic.twitter.com/1ehKWVvJfoOctober 5, 2021
Microsoft is touting Windows 11 as a "new era of the PC," which is bold given the operating system is arguably more an evolution of Windows 10 than a revolution in OS deign.
Welcome to the world, #Windows11! Learn all about the latest Windows experience here 👇https://t.co/0OXlNxEFRqOctober 4, 2021
Here we go, Windows 11 is officially out and you can get it today. But should you? well read Alex Wawro's Windows 11 review to get our full impressions of the next-gen OS.
